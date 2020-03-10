OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 11
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rep. Gosar’s quarantine location in Arizona unclear
Congressman’s staff advises calm, ‘this will pass’

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 9:45 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 10, 2020 10:12 PM

United States Representative Paul Gosar’s communications director declined to identify where the Fourth District Republican congressman is self-quarantined, stating only that he is “not staying with friends, or relatives; he is even isolated from his wife at this time.”

Spokesman Ben Goldey in Washington, D.C. said all he is allowed to reveal is that “he’s at home in Arizona.”

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to give specific details of his location, which could further induce unnecessary public panic,” Goldey said in one email response.

Gosar lists Prescott as his home, but Goldey has refused to acknowledge or deny whether that is where he is now staying.

As for his flight back to Arizona, Goldey explained that Gosar was scheduled to return to his district and was not informed of the exposure to someone infected with the virus “until after he arrived back in the Fourth District.”

Gosar attended a political conference in Washington where he exchanged conversation and multiple handshakes with someone later learned to have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The self-quarantine started a week ago Thursday night after Gosar was alerted to his exposure, Goldey said. To date, Goldey said, Gosar remains asymptomatic. Staff members who were also exposed are working from home as they await a determination if they are virus-free. Neither Gosar or his staff have been tested, as they have exhibited no symptoms as outlined by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.

Gosar remains in conversation with congressional physicians related to proper medical protocols, Goldey said.

In a message Tuesday afternoon, Goldey was clear his boss is behaving responsibly during this public health scare.

“The decision to self-quarantine was made out of an abundance of caution, just to be sure there was no risk of transmission to others,” Goldey said in his message. “As you can imagine, our offices see hundreds of visitors every week, not to mention the airline travel, committee hearings and additional events on the Congressman’s calendar. The 14-day period since the initial interaction expires on Thursday at midnight. So it seemed rational to self-quarantine until that period just as a precaution.”

Yavapai County Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett, backing up similar opinions from CDC health professionals, said anyone who encountered the congressman, or staff, after the event are in no danger of secondhand transmission. This novel coronavirus is contagious, but primarily in close person-to-person contact, and often when the person appears to be ill, according to CDC and other public health officials.

Everett and other public health officials advise avoiding handshakes and close conversational contact in public settings, with a 6-foot distance advisable when speaking to people.

Wherever he is, Goldey said he and his staff are continuing to do their usual congressional and constituent business.

“We even introduced a bill today,” Goldey said on Monday though he did not specify the details of that legal proposal. “Simply put, our work continues.”

On Tuesday, Goldey reiterated the need for people to avoid speculation and panic.

“Again,” Goldey said, “we’re advising everyone to simply use common sense. Remain calm, practice healthy hygiene, and this will pass.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rep. Gosar under self-quarantine at home over coronavirus fears
Several lawmakers had contact with man at CPAC who got virus
Gosar quarantine continues; no local coronavirus cases reported
Prevention and preparation, not panic, key to managing coronavirus threat, Prescott doctor says
Prescott-area schools to deep clean, take coronavirus precautions
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries