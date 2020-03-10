OFFERS
Free ‘Barn Dance & Community Party’ in Chino Valley, Friday, March 13

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 12:08 p.m.

The Town of Chino Valley is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebration season with a "Barn Dance & Community Party" in the gym at the Del Rio Elementary School, 1036 N. Rd. 1 W. in Chino Valley from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Come dressed in your best old West, 1970’s or 1980’s costume for a chance to win one of several door prizes. The event will also have music, dancing, a photo booth and some soft drinks, snacks and other goodies available for purchase.

This is a free, family fun event for all ages. For more information, visit chinoaz.net.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Community barn dance March 13 kicks off Town of Chino Valley’s 50th anniversary.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Del Rio Elementary School

