ERAU women dominate, finish 1st at Spring Invite
Embry-Riddle women’s golf poses for a team photo with the trophy and medals they won after taking first place in the ERAU Spring Invite tournament on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Embry-Riddle women’s golf poses for a team photo with the trophy and medals they won after taking first place in the ERAU Spring Invite tournament on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 10:50 p.m.

Embry-Riddle men take 4th out of 10 teams

PRESCOTT — In some cold and rainy conditions at Antelope Hills Golf Course, Embry-Riddle golf weathered the storm as both the men and women teams finished first at the Eagles’ own Spring Invite on Tuesday.

The ERAU-hosted Spring Invite was a three-day tournament lasting from Sunday to Tuesday. The final round took place Tuesday afternoon as some rainy conditions swept through the South Course at Antelope Hills.

However, the storm didn’t faze the Embry-Riddle women’s team one bit as the Eagles shot under 300, which was lower than their scores on Sunday (306) and Monday (319). Embry-Riddle finished ahead of the field after each round and the top-3 individual finishers were all Eagles. Kendall McBean placed first with a 226, Jessica Williams took second with a 229, and Cami Culp and Megan Hessil tied for third with a 231.

“I am so proud of them and the whole group really for showing up today and playing some really great golf,” ERAU head coach Kim Haddow said. “We shot under 300 today. That’s one of our lowest rounds of the year … We want to do this at this time of the year because we’re moving into championship season.”

For a three-round total, the Eagles secured first place with a 922 as Arizona Christian took second with a 995. Marymount (685), Sierra Nevada (726) and Soka (824) rounded out the five-team field.

The Embry-Riddle men’s team also posted a respectable showing, finishing ahead of the pack after the first round with a 289 and then finishing second after the second round with a 297. In the third round though, the Eagles descended a little more and shot a 299 for an 885 grand total, which was good enough for fourth place.

Individually, Joseph Allen led the charge as he carded a 218 in three rounds, with his lowest being a 71 in the first round. Despite not counting toward the team’s total, L.J. Kruszewski had the Eagles’ second-best performance as he shot a 22.

Sean Poling (223), Alex Lasalarie (223), Kyle Peterson (225) and Lewis Breslin (225) rounded out the field for the Embry-Riddle men.

UP NEXT

The Eagles, both men and women, will head to Nevada for the Battle at Primm tournament from Monday, March 16 to Tuesday, March 17.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Embry-Riddle golfer L.J. Kruszewski tees off a hole during the ERAU Spring Invite tournament on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

