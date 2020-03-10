Cooking: It’s always the right time of year for fresh apple pie
French Apple Pie
Makes one 9-inch pie
Raisin Filling
2/3 cup raisins
6 tablespoons water
1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
1/4 cup light corn syrup
11/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
11/2 teaspoons sugar
2 apples (preferably a tart variety)
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
11/2 teaspoons cornstarch
Icing
1 cup confectionersÕ sugar
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon butter, softened
To make the raisin filling, combine the raisins, water and lemon juice in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally until the raisins are plump, about 15 minutes.
Separately, combine the corn syrup, flour and sugar and mix well, then add to the raisins and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until thick and syrupy, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool until the mixture is just warm, about 10 to 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a 9-inch pie plate with 1 rolled-out crust. Peel the apples, cut them into thin wedges, and put them in a large bowl. Separately, combine the sugars, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cornstarch, then add to the apples and gently stir until evenly mixed.
Spread the apple mixture in the crust in an even layer, then spread the raisin filling evenly over the apples. Brush the rim of the crust with water, cover with the second rolled-out crust, seal and flute or crimp the edges, and cut a steam vent in the center.
Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack for 1 to 2 hours, until completely cool. To make the icing, combine the sugar and water and mix well. Add the butter and mix until smooth. Brush over the top of the cooled pie before serving.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Two Prescott men allegedly charge Chino Valley woman’s credit card 26 times in shopping spree
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 8, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: