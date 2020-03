Cooking: It’s always the right time of year for fresh apple pie

French Apple Pie

Makes one 9-inch pie

Raisin Filling

2/3 cup raisins

6 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup light corn syrup

11/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

11/2 teaspoons sugar

2 apples (preferably a tart variety)

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

11/2 teaspoons cornstarch

Icing

1 cup confectionersÕ sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon butter, softened

To make the raisin filling, combine the raisins, water and lemon juice in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally until the raisins are plump, about 15 minutes.

Separately, combine the corn syrup, flour and sugar and mix well, then add to the raisins and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until thick and syrupy, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool until the mixture is just warm, about 10 to 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a 9-inch pie plate with 1 rolled-out crust. Peel the apples, cut them into thin wedges, and put them in a large bowl. Separately, combine the sugars, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cornstarch, then add to the apples and gently stir until evenly mixed.

Spread the apple mixture in the crust in an even layer, then spread the raisin filling evenly over the apples. Brush the rim of the crust with water, cover with the second rolled-out crust, seal and flute or crimp the edges, and cut a steam vent in the center.

Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack for 1 to 2 hours, until completely cool. To make the icing, combine the sugar and water and mix well. Add the butter and mix until smooth. Brush over the top of the cooled pie before serving.