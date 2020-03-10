OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 10
Chino Valley’s 50th anniversary kicks off with ‘Barn Dance’

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 7:38 p.m.

To kick off this year’s 50th anniversary celebration events, the Town of Chino Valley is putting on a barn dance and community party Friday, March 13.

This is just one of many small, intimate events that are happening as Territorial Days gets closer and closer, said Wayne Ballard, member of the 50th anniversary committee.

“We’re going to be going all out when we get to Territorial Days and it’s going to be our blow out weekend,” Ballard said. “This is just one of the first building blocks to remind people we’re celebrating 50 years as a town and there’s some really neat events coming up.”

The 6 p.m. dance is an opportunity for the community to have fun as the committee plans a lot of different events with different segments of the community throughout the year to celebrate the town’s heritage, he said. This one is going to be a fun, low key, free event, Ballard said.

Not only will the gym at Del Rio Elementary School be set up for it, but the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is going to have a photo booth, there will be lemonade and water available and other treats for sale, he said.

The idea to do a barn dance came up because it’s something Chino Valley used to do on a regular basis 20 to 25 years ago as a community get together and the committee thought it would be fun, Ballard said. They’ll put on some country music from the 1970s, from musicians like Hank Williams Sr., Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, and have a costume contest, he said.

“1970 is when the town started, we’re going to have a 70s and 80s costume contest and, because we’re Chino Valley and it’s a barn dance, we’re going to have a western (costume contest),” Ballard said. “if you want to dress up as a cowboy, come. If you want to put on your baby blue leisure suit, wear that.”

There’s going to be kids’ and adults’ costume contests throughout the night, he said. With the contest, there’ll be various donated prizes such as copies of “Chino Valley: Where Arizona Began,” the book that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Town’s incorporation.

Del Rio Elementary School is located at 1036 N. Road 1 West. For more information, call 928-636-2646 or email 50th@chinoaz.net.

