OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 11
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bill would make hanging around roadway medians a crime

Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria (Courtesy)

Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 9:37 p.m.

PHOENIX — Hanging around a roadway median, for whatever reason, could soon land you in jail. The state House on Monday gave preliminary approval to making it a Class 3 misdemeanor for a pedestrian to be on a median “for any purpose other than to cross a street.’’ Violators could be locked up for 30 days and face a $500 fine.

Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria, who is pushing HB 2474 called it a matter of public safety.

“We can’t have people standing out in the medians,’’ he said.

In pushing the bill, the only example he cited was a boy who was on the side of the road, not in a median, who was killed when a truck going around the corner clipped him. “The same thing could happen if somebody was making a left-hand turn they would go over the median,’’ he said.

But during floor debate Monday, opponents said the legislation ignores the reason that some people are in the medians in the first place. Rep. Richard Andrade, D-Glendale, told colleagues he saw two separate instances just this past weekend in his legislative district.

One, he said, was a family collecting money to get treatment for a child with cancer. The other, said Andrade, were family members saying they were trying to raise funeral expenses.

Rep. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson, said the problem with the legislation goes beyond that.

She said it threatens to undermine First Amendment rights of people, not only to solicit funds but also to stand in a median holding protest signs.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bill could expand texting while driving ban, allowing police to make traffic stop for ‘distracted driving’
State Rep.: Officers concerned about ‘saving lives’ in proposed seat belt law
Gov. Ducey’s proposal to eliminate ‘legislative immunity’ receiving backlash
Ban on teen cellphone use while driving one step away from being law
Lawmakers allow counties to enact sales taxes for roads
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries