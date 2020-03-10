Bill would make hanging around roadway medians a crime

PHOENIX — Hanging around a roadway median, for whatever reason, could soon land you in jail. The state House on Monday gave preliminary approval to making it a Class 3 misdemeanor for a pedestrian to be on a median “for any purpose other than to cross a street.’’ Violators could be locked up for 30 days and face a $500 fine.

Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria, who is pushing HB 2474 called it a matter of public safety.

“We can’t have people standing out in the medians,’’ he said.

In pushing the bill, the only example he cited was a boy who was on the side of the road, not in a median, who was killed when a truck going around the corner clipped him. “The same thing could happen if somebody was making a left-hand turn they would go over the median,’’ he said.

But during floor debate Monday, opponents said the legislation ignores the reason that some people are in the medians in the first place. Rep. Richard Andrade, D-Glendale, told colleagues he saw two separate instances just this past weekend in his legislative district.

One, he said, was a family collecting money to get treatment for a child with cancer. The other, said Andrade, were family members saying they were trying to raise funeral expenses.

Rep. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson, said the problem with the legislation goes beyond that.

She said it threatens to undermine First Amendment rights of people, not only to solicit funds but also to stand in a median holding protest signs.