OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 11
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Airbnb creates $1 million competition to build fantasy homes

In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Airbnb is setting aside $1 million and enlisting the help of Porter to launch a competition to create what it calls the most unconventional and unusual liveable spaces on the planet. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Airbnb is setting aside $1 million and enlisting the help of Porter to launch a competition to create what it calls the most unconventional and unusual liveable spaces on the planet. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 11:55 p.m.

Interested in building a fantasy home that looks like a boot? Or a UFO? Or some other unusual design? Airbnb is setting aside $1 million and enlisting the help of Billy Porter to make it a reality.

The company is launching a competition to create the “most unconventional and unusual liveable spaces on the planet,” it said in a statement Tuesday.

Airbnb has made headlines in the past with quirky vacation rentals like one shaped like a baked potato in Idaho, and a mansion in Malibu designed to resemble the one Barbie made famous.

Now, it’s inviting people to create memorable designs of their own by applying for the program and writing an essay about their wild idea.

The Emmy-winner Porter and the architectural firm MVRDV will be part of a panel that picks 10 winners, But the winning designs won’t be judged just on style: They also have to demonstrate “feasibility, sustainability and social good,” according to Airbnb.

“The only thing better than pushing the boundaries of style is empowering others to do the same,” said Porter in a statement.

The houses are expected to be built from June to December.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Video: Otherworldly, toxic sulfur fire in Wyoming
Want to live like a Trump? President’s old home is on Airbnb
Tallest home in America, located in Prescott, now for sale
Boom! Luxury converted nuclear missile silo lists on Airbnb
Library Ladies: Dive into books of myths, magic and heroes
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries