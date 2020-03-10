Adults can have ‘Fun with Clay,’ Friday, March 13
“Fun with Clay for Adults” is a two hour class that is held at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, Community Room 331, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
Instructor, Connie, will guide you in creating anything you can imagine. All skill levels are welcome, just bring a great attitude and be ready to have fun with clay.
Classes are offered twice a month. Each class is stand alone, but projects can be worked on across multiple classes. Cost is $20 per class. Registration is required.
Click here to register and for more information, or visit pvaz.net/calendar.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- Power outage impacts 1,400 APS customers in Prescott
- Two Prescott men allegedly charge Chino Valley woman’s credit card 26 times in shopping spree
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: