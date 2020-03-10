Adults can have ‘Fun with Clay,’ Friday, March 13

“Fun with Clay for Adults” is a two hour class that is held at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, Community Room 331, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Instructor, Connie, will guide you in creating anything you can imagine. All skill levels are welcome, just bring a great attitude and be ready to have fun with clay.

Classes are offered twice a month. Each class is stand alone, but projects can be worked on across multiple classes. Cost is $20 per class. Registration is required.

Click here to register and for more information, or visit pvaz.net/calendar.

