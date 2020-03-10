OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 10
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

AARP Arizona’s free movie screening: ‘The Good Liar,’ Thursday, March 12

AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free movie screening of “The Good Liar“ at Harkins Theaters Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. (Warner Bros.)

AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free movie screening of “The Good Liar“ at Harkins Theaters Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. (Warner Bros.)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 10:53 a.m.

THE GOOD LIAR - Official Trailer by Warner Bros. Pictures

AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free movie screening of “The Good Liar“ at Harkins Theaters Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.

Career con man Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) sets his sights on his latest mark: recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. And he means to take it all. But as the two draw closer, what should have been another simple swindle takes on the ultimate stakes.

Rated R for some strong violence, and for language and brief nudity. Audio assistance is not available for this screening.

Admission is free but registration is required. Click here for more information and to register.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

Harkins Theatres Prescott Valley 14

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

AARP Arizona's free screening of 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' in Prescott Valley, Dec. 11
AARP Arizona's free screening of 'Midway' in Prescott Valley, Nov. 17
AARP Arizona's free screening of POMS in Prescott Valley July 25
AARP Arizona's free screening of Shaft in Prescott Valley, Aug. 28
Jaws comes back to the big screen Tuesday, July 10
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries