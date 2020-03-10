AARP Arizona’s free movie screening: ‘The Good Liar,’ Thursday, March 12
AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free movie screening of “The Good Liar“ at Harkins Theaters Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.
Career con man Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) sets his sights on his latest mark: recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. And he means to take it all. But as the two draw closer, what should have been another simple swindle takes on the ultimate stakes.
Rated R for some strong violence, and for language and brief nudity. Audio assistance is not available for this screening.
Admission is free but registration is required. Click here for more information and to register.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
