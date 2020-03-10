7 in 7: Arizona photography talk, Celtic show on tap for Prescott

From Celia Farran’s upcoming Celtic show at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center to author and historian Jim Turner giving a presentation on 150 years of Arizona photography to the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, the Quad Cities have a lot to do during the next week.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – See a performance by the Sacred Heart Irish Step Dancers, featuring a group of accomplished and enthusiastic children, at the Prescott Public Library at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

The event, a St. Patrick’s Day Tradition, is one for all ages.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

2 – Enjoy a celebration of Ireland and its culture at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center with “St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13.

The show features principal Irish dancers Connor Reider and Carrie Malloy and multiple instrumentalists from the Kerry Traditional Band led by Ryan McKasson on fiddle along with Colin Cotter (guitar and vocals), Christa Burch (vocals and bodhrán) and Preston Howard-Wilde (uilleann pipes and flutes).

Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for seniors, $20 for youth and $45 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

3 – Watch singer/songwriter and comedienne Celia Farran at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s third floor Crystal Hall at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

Described as a mix of Enya, Joan Baez and Tina Fey, Farran presents a combination of the silly and sacred, able to transform on stage into one or more of her alter egos who can leave the audience howling with laughter. Her heartfelt vocals and comedic improvisations leave the audience never knowing what’s going to come next.

Tickets are $20 in advance on www.eventbrite.com/o/celia-1944644889 or $25 on the day of the show. Seating is limited.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

4 – Learn about a century and a half of Arizona photography with “Shadow Catchers: 150 Years of Arizona Photography with author & historian Jim Turner” at the Phippen Museum Saturday, March 14.

The 1 p.m. presentation will give a captivating and entertaining look at powerful and historic images that make Arizona and its people come alive. For more than a century and a half, some of the world’s best photographers focused their lenses on Arizona including Edward S. Curtis, Kate Cory, C. S. Fly, Dorothea Lange, Barry Goldwater and Ansel Adams. Before retiring from the Arizona Historical Society, Turner worked with more than 70 museums across the state and has been presenting Arizona history for more than 40 years.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, AAA members, active military personnel and veterans, $5 for students and free for children 12 and younger or museum members.

The Phippen Museum is located at 4701 N. Highway 89.

5 – Learn more about water as a diminishing resource at the next Citizens Water Advocacy Group meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14.

In a presentation titled “Water in the Prescott Region: A Diminishing Resource,” Ed Wolfe, retired geologist with the U. S. Geological Survey and founding CWAG member, will take a look at where Prescott-area residents get their water, why water table levels are falling at an unsustainable rate, what strategies would prolong the viability of the aquifer and how the proposed Big Chino pipeline would impact the upper Verde River.

The meeting is at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave, Prescott. For more information, visit www.cwagaz.org.

6 – Take a trip back in time to a vintage base ball game when the Prescott Champions Vintage Base Ball Club kicks off its spring and summer schedule of 19th century baseball games at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 15, with a game against the Ft. Verde Excelsiors. Usually players from Illinois and other locations join in the game.

The event is free and features a food truck, local 19th century base ball history, baseball trivia questions, spectator participation and a lot of fun.

The game is at Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St.

7 – Crawl around Whiskey Row on St. Patrick’s Day for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

This year the event sees participation from Murphy’s (201 N. Cortez St.), The Office Restaurant & Bar (128 N. Cortez St.), Lyzzard’s Lounge (120 N. Cortez St.), Granite Mountain Brewing (123 N. Cortez St.), Gurley St. Grill (230 W. Gurley St.), The Attic (216 S. Montezuma St.), the Bird Cage Saloon (160 S. Montezuma St.), 1881 Spirits (144 S. Montezuma St.), The Palace Restaurant & Saloon (120 S. Montezuma St.), Jersey Lilly Saloon (116 S. Montezuma St.) and Matt’s Saloon (112 S. Montezuma St.)

The crawl starts at Murphy’s, which is where the free registration is, and ends at Matt’s Saloon.

Preregistration, which is also free, is available at Matt’s Saloon or Jersey Lilly Saloon during business hours. To register, each participant must be present with a valid ID.

