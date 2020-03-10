OFFERS
Up to $1.5 million slated for proposed regional park in Granite Dells

Over the past two decades or so, the City of Prescott has acquired and preserved about 1,900 acres of land in the Granite Dells area, including this area east of the Peavine Trail, where a network of Storm Trails now exists. State and local officials are now eying about 300 acres more of Granite Dells land through a city allocation — approved Tuesday, March 10, 2020 — as well as a state bill that is still under consideration at the Arizona State Legislature. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 9:49 p.m.

Much of the remainder of the City of Prescott’s open space money could go toward a new regional park in the Granite Dells — but only if a related state bill seeking an additional $5.3 million becomes law.

On Tuesday, March 10, the Prescott City Council approved a move to put “up to $1.5 million” of its open space money toward an effort to acquire more than 300 acres of prime Granite Dells land.

Currently, about $1.77 million remains in Prescott’s open space fund, which was generated through the city open space/street sales tax that expired at the end of 2015.

Although council members were unanimous this week in their support for putting open space money toward the Granite Dells purchase, they also voiced support for leaving some money in the fund to cover the cost of future acquisition of trail easements.

State and local officials are now eyeing about 300 acres more of Granite Dells land through a city allocation – approved Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – as well as a state bill that is still under consideration at the Arizona State Legislature. (Cindy Barks/Courier/file)

Parks and Recreation Director Joe Baynes told the council that his department is continually in negotiations for new trail easements. Although some easements are donated by property owners, he said others must be purchased by the city.

For instance, Baynes said the Arizona State Land easements for new trails in the Glassford Hill area could cost as much as $100,000.

By using the words “up to $1.5 million,” the council ensured that the matter would have to go back to a future meeting for allocation of the exact amount of money to go toward the land purchase.

The council also opted to include wording that makes the city allocation “contingent on” Arizona House Bill 2284 becoming law.

That is a reference to a bill sponsored by State Rep. Noel Campbell to get $5.3 million in state money appropriated toward acquisition of the Granite Dells land.

Campbell said late Tuesday that the bill continues to work its way through the legislative process. It could get a “third read,” and a House vote by Thursday, March 12, or Monday, March 16, he said. But the final decision could still be about a month away.

Campbell has explained that the ongoing budget negotiations would determine the fate of the bill, as well as how much money might be allocated. “It will be decided in budget negotiations,” he said.

Several council members said they hoped that the city’s allocation would help to convince state legislators that the community is behind the Granite Dells regional park.

Councilman Phil Goode, who along with Councilwoman Cathey Rusing asked to have the item on this week’s council agenda, noted on Tuesday, “There are a lot of ifs” remaining in whether the State Legislature would approve HB 2284, and whether the $5.3 million amount would be reduced.

“Primarily, what we’re trying to do is send a message (to the legislature),” Goode said of this week’s action.

Councilman Steve Blair — referring to the past councils’ purchases of open space — added, “We’ve come a long way, and I hope it continues.”

Officials have stressed that the Granite Dells parcel in question does not include the Arizona Eco Development (AED) land that surrounds the iconic Point of Rocks. Negotiations for preservation of that land are separate from the regional park discussion, they say.

Campbell’s bill, which is co-sponsored by Prescott Sen. Karen Fann and Rep. Steve Pierce, seeks $5.3 million to be appropriated from the state to the Arizona State Parks Board, which in turn would distribute the money to the City of Prescott to purchase the property to establish a regional park in Yavapai County. The city would ultimately own the land.

Supporters have described the sought-after parcel as owned by a conservation-minded property owner who is not seeking annexation into the city.

