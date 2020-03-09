Rotary speaker to discuss importance of bone marrow transplants

The Prescott Frontier Rotary Club invites the public to join them Tuesday, March 10, to attend their noon luncheon meeting to hear from a woman walking across Arizona to raise awareness about bone marrow transplants.

Jeana Moore of Deer Park, Washington, a Rotarian, will speak at the club’s noon meeting about her decade-long venture to sign up people across the country to become potential bone marrow donors. In 10 years, Moore has walked some 6,000 miles and signed up some 20,000 donors. From 1 to 3 p.m., Jeana will be able to swab and sign up potential donors between the ages of 18 and 45 — those 45 to 60 can do so online. There is no cost to sign up.

Jeana’s most recent walk started in January in Yuma and will take her some 465 miles across Arizona.

Moore’s activism started because her granddaughter, Jada, needed a bone marrow transplant when she was born with a rare form of infant cancer. Moore walks with a backpack that reads Text LIFE to 61474.

Anyone can text that number to become part of the National Bone Marrow Program.

For more information, contact Mike Payson, the club’s community service/program manager, at 928-379-5105.

Information provided by the Prescott Frontier Rotary Club.