Raising Prescott: Coaches are a big part of a community, even if they're parents, too

Someone asked me the other day: “If your kids play high school sports, would you coach them?” This was brought up after we were discussing Little League this season, and what other sports my kids play throughout the year.

I’m not going to reveal this person’s name, we’ll just say they know my history as a one-time college athlete, coach and now parent.

So, would I coach my kids if they played high school sports?

This is not an easy question. Having parents be heavily involved on the coaching side after their sons and daughters have reached the high school level can be tricky. I’ve seen some parents succeed at coaching their kids, and I’ve seen others fail.

The reason I focus on high school at this moment is commonly, at most levels prior to high school, many teams are coached by parents, and that seems to work just fine. There’s something that happens between eighth grade and high school, however, that changes things. I couldn’t tell you what it is, but it’s there.

I leave you to think on that. Meanwhile...

The most common explanation I give people for why it’s so tough to coach your own kid in high school sports is this: The child better be either the best or worst player on the team. If they are the best, no one will complain. If they are the worst, well, they won’t play much anyway. But ... if they are anywhere in the middle? Bring on the onslaught of mistreatment, misunderstanding and general uptick in complaints of the talk-behind-coaches-back variety.

That type of atmosphere can only hurt the kid and crush the team.

And again, that’s just my opinion. Take it as you will.

Full disclosure, I was not a parent when I coached at the collegiate and high school level in my 20s. In fact, my last coaching gig came when our son was just 1 and I volunteered at a small high school in Phoenix as an assistant coach for the basketball team. I was 30 at the times, but, after a year, I resigned, and haven’t been back since.

I’d like to think that one day, I’ll get involved again as a coach. I love the game of basketball and baseball, and I love the high school level. There’s so much you can teach a young athlete that has nothing to do with the game at all.

For those of you not understanding what I mean, I would say this: Teaching a young athlete how to avoid striking out is part of coaching, but teaching a young player how to deal with the aftermath of striking out is next-level coaching.

Still confused?

It’s mostly comes down to character. How a young athlete deals with the negative. Failing is part of sports, in fact, it might be one of the best things about it, because dealing with adversity is part of life, and there’s no greater teacher of adversity than sports.

So, would I coach my kids in high school? Right now, I would say no.

There are, of course, extraordinary circumstances that are unforeseen at this moment. I would also like to add that being an assistant coach can be a much easier way to go about coaching your own kid. It takes the pressure off in the decision-making world, and allows you to help other athletes improve their craft.

So if you’re a parent looking to coach, talk to the most important people around you. Talk to your young athlete and see what they think. Talk with the administration of the school or club team and see what their thoughts are. And if you’re still up for it, I say go for it.

Coaches have made a large impact on my life, and I wouldn’t be who I am today without them. That doesn’t change just because a few of my coaches along the way had kids on the team.

