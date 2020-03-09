OFFERS
Prescott Valley Police Department awards top officers, personnel at banquet

At the Prescott Valley Police Department’s annual banquet on March 6, 2020, top officers and personnel were honored. See the list below. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: March 9, 2020 8:01 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department on Friday evening, March 6, 2020, recognized its top officers and personnel during its annual banquet at Findlay Toyota Center.

The awards, as follows, are for service given in the year 2019.

photo

Officer of the Year Branden Kelly (left) and Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Officer of the Year (Police Meritorious Service Ribbon): Officer Branden Kelly

The Police Meritorious Service Ribbon is designed for the recognition of a sworn officer and is awarded for sustained, long-term and noteworthy achievement through the calendar year.

photo

Rookie of the Year Garrett Rozendaal and Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Rookie of the Year: Garrett Rozendaal

The Rookie of the Year award is designed for the recognition of a probationary officer. The award is for sustained long-term effort and noteworthy achievement during the officer’s field training and subsequent service.

photo

Supervisor of the Year Anabel Solano and Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Supervisor of the Year: Anabel Solano

The Supervisor of the Year Award is designed for a sworn or civilian supervisor/sergeant rank in the department who distinguished him or herself by performing exceptional service to the department throughout the year.

Here is some of the praise that the honoree, Anabel Solano, received during the ceremony:

“Anabel Solano was promoted to records supervisor in 2019 and was nominated by her team, as well as several others within the department. They describe her as a fantastic supervisor, a good communicator, a caring person, a great leader, a great person, happy, helpful, energetic, passionate, welcoming, comforting and capable of changing the mood in a room for the positive.

“Patrol voiced their appreciation for Solano improving coordination between records and the officers, said she provides clear instructions and has done a great job helping in the transition to tri-tech records management. Appreciation also was expressed for her dedication to ensuring that employees are properly trained and equipped to complete their job duties. She spends time learning those duties herself in detail so she can help others to overcome obstacles. Her open-door policy encourages communication, and she has been able to take many difficult situations in stride.

“One records tech said of Solano, ‘She is a great leader and can multi-task like nobody’s business, I love working for her!’ ”

photo

Civilian of the Year Amy Stone with Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Civilian of the Year: Amy Stone

The Civilian of the Year award is designed for a civilian employee who distinguishes him or herself by performing dedicated service to the department throughout the year.

photo

The unit of the year is honored by the Prescott Valley Police Department. (Courtesy)

Unit of the Year: Criminal Investigations Division (CID)

A Section Unit Citation for outstanding performance may be conferred upon an organizational section or unit of the department. The commendatory accomplishment must be the result of a combined effort by members of the section/unit.

Here is the text of praise that the honoree, PVPD’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID), received during the ceremony:

“The Prescott Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) consists of the five detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section, led by Sgt. Tom Grant, and the Special Victims Unit [SVU], (including the Victims of Crime Act or VOCA team, the Sexual Assault Response Team ‘SART’ and the School Resource Officer), led by Sgt. Jason Kaufman. Also included in the division is Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT) Sgt. Jeremy Martin. A group of volunteers also works countless hours to help the Criminal Investigations Division accomplish its mission.

“In 2019, SVU victim services specialists provided resources, support and encouragement to nearly 2,000 crime victims. They were leaders in coordinating victim-awareness events such as ‘Take Back the Night,’ ‘Start by Believing’ and ‘No More,’ and the Pinwheel Party for child-safety awareness. Members planned and hosted monthly Yavapai County Coordinated Community Response Team meetings, which were attended by dozens of area victim service agencies from throughout northern Arizona.

“Division members participated on community panels, symposiums, expos and forums to raise public awareness of fentanyl and overdose fatalities, child abuse, domestic violence, elderly abuse, safe dating, internet safety and sexual assault.

“Members instructed Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy recruits about domestic violence, sexual assault, drug investigation, constitution and legal issues.

“The Criminal Investigation Section’s detectives remained on the cutting edge of modern investigative techniques and technology at a level unprecedented for an agency of Prescott Valley’s size. Forensic computer examiner, Detective Phil Munchinsky, downloaded 360 devices in 2019 resulting in the successful prosecution of felony crimes ranging from child sexual exploitation to drug trafficking, fraud and financial crimes.

photo

Community Service Officer Jodi Mullins and Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Community Policing Ribbon: Community Service Officer Jodi Mullins

The Community Policing Ribbon is awarded to department personnel who have solved a significant community problem including the community in the problem-solving process, and/or shown a commitment to the department’s community-policing philosophy.

Here is the text of praise that Community Service Officer Jodi Mullins, received during the ceremony:

“Jodi Mullins started part time for the Prescott Valley Police Department in September 2018 and was upgraded to full time in April 2019. Mullins has done exceptional work in her Community Service Officer position.

“Mullins is a team player and is always willing to help her co-workers. In 2019, she hosted and assisted with many events for the department, including Police Youth and Citizen’s Academies and the New Year’s Eve event. Her biggest accomplishment this past year was producing a pedestrian-safety program, taking the initiative to make sure students who waited in the dark for their school buses had lights with them so other vehicles could see them. She ordered several hundred lights and distributed them to the schools.

“Mullins also has taken the initiative to help organize the department’s education materials so they are up-to-date and relevant. She assists with lobby traffic and facilitates Cops and Kids events, ensuring that activity booklets and other materials are available for officers to share with the children. CSO Mullins is friendly and successful, and promotes the police department as a positive part of the community.”

photo

Volunteer of the Year VIP Chris Edelbrock and Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Volunteer of the Year: VIP Chris Edelbrock

The Volunteer of the Year Award is designed for a department volunteer who distinguishes him or herself by performing exceptional service to the department throughout the year.

Here is the text of the praise that the honoree, VIP Chris Edelbrock, received during the ceremony:

“Chris Edelbrock has truly taken charge when lead volunteer Dave Kyburz is unavailable. He takes the initiative to ask for tasks that need completion, such as vehicle needs, shredding, shopping and more. Edelbrock makes an effort to greet people with a smile and to say hello to everyone working in or visiting the department. His demeanor is always positive and cordial. He often supports the Records Department as well as the rest of the agency, especially helping with the 3511 (vehicle impoundment) hearings and tow-company inquiries. Edelbrock always provides excellent service to get the job done correctly within policies and state law.”

Information for this story provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

