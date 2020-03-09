Pets in need: Spencer and Lulu
Spencer and Lulu are lovable rough-and-tumble 3-month old (border collie-pitty) babies that were rescued locally (five pups total — hint three more available too) and are now ready for adoption. Spencer will sneak into your shower if you are not careful, and is all feet when he takes off running. Lulu, being a bit more girly and delicate, will hop like a bunny when she gets excited and starts into her silly zummies. They both live happily with adult dogs and cats and are working on higher education subjects like house training and sitting for attention. Please contact Cheryl at cheryl3667@gmail.com to learn more about these delightful pups.
