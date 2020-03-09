Pets in need: Jinx and Carter

Jinx and Carter came into foster care with Catty Shack after being found outside with their two sisters. The girls have found their new homes and now it’s time for the boys! These two are delightful, friendly and active guys. They do not need to be adopted together, but do need companions in their new homes. These boys are busy and love to wrestle together. Great personalities and sweet, they deserve all the love and attention they can get. If interested in either Jinx and/or Carter, please text or call foster mom Elizabeth at (928) 848-9509.