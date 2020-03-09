Pets in need: Jinx and Carter
Originally Published: March 9, 2020 7:41 p.m.
Jinx and Carter came into foster care with Catty Shack after being found outside with their two sisters. The girls have found their new homes and now it’s time for the boys! These two are delightful, friendly and active guys. They do not need to be adopted together, but do need companions in their new homes. These boys are busy and love to wrestle together. Great personalities and sweet, they deserve all the love and attention they can get. If interested in either Jinx and/or Carter, please text or call foster mom Elizabeth at (928) 848-9509.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- Power outage impacts 1,400 APS customers in Prescott
- Two Prescott men allegedly charge Chino Valley woman’s credit card 26 times in shopping spree
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: