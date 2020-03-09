OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 09
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pets in need: Cinder, Boone and Logan

Cinder and Boone (AARF/Courtesy)

Cinder and Boone (AARF/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 9, 2020 7:39 p.m.

Why do some dogs go unnoticed? Not by our volunteers but these three charmers have been on our Adoptables list for weeks with very little interest. We all know about Arizona black dogs and brown dogs going unnoticed but these are Arizona blondes! Really hard to understand.

They are growing but are still big puppies with a need for consistent people love and training. They are smart, playful and are turning into such beauties. Any chance of coming out to meet them, getting to know them and maybe making them part of your family? Their happiness and ours would be over the moon!

Meet Siblings Miss Cinder and Messrs. Boone and Logan (lab mixes), seven months young. Call AARF Animal Rescue 928-925-7219 and we will make that happen!

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Pets in need: Riley-Roo
Pet of the Week: Micha and Ruby
Make provisions for your pets' care so they don't end up at a shelter
Elections Q&A District 4 House
Williams: Saving one by one
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries