Pets in need: Cinder, Boone and Logan

Why do some dogs go unnoticed? Not by our volunteers but these three charmers have been on our Adoptables list for weeks with very little interest. We all know about Arizona black dogs and brown dogs going unnoticed but these are Arizona blondes! Really hard to understand.



They are growing but are still big puppies with a need for consistent people love and training. They are smart, playful and are turning into such beauties. Any chance of coming out to meet them, getting to know them and maybe making them part of your family? Their happiness and ours would be over the moon!

Meet Siblings Miss Cinder and Messrs. Boone and Logan (lab mixes), seven months young. Call AARF Animal Rescue 928-925-7219 and we will make that happen!