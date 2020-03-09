OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 09
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: No speed limit

Originally Published: March 9, 2020 9:19 p.m.

Editor: Wow! Is it true? NO CRIMINAL PENALITIES FOR SPEEEDING, just a $15 fine for using too much gas. This is just too good to be true. Sen. David Gowan of Sierra Vista, where they apparently do not have speeders, they just have gas wasters, missed so much in his new Senate bill, like removing all stop signs, traffic lights, crosswalks and any accidents caused by someone backing out of a parking spot. The person backing out would be at fault for going too slow. Since laws cannot be selectively enforced, that means in a school zone posted at 25 MPH, you could go 44 MPH and just get a ticket for using too much gas and your insurance company would never know. This would apply to not only school zones, but hospitals, parking lots and your kid-friendly neighborhoods. Please tell all pedestrians and bikers to watch out. I do not believe that a police officer would pull anyone over for speeding just to issue a citation for $15. All speed signs would need to be changed. School zones to 5 mph, city streets to 10 mph, highways to 45 mph and, at $15 per citation, it would take about 35 years to pay for all the new signs.

Darrell Anderson

Prescott

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

35 to 20 mph: Speeders 'surprised' by school zone
Drivers risk ticketing speeding past Excel school zone
Drivers risk ticketing speeding past Excel school zone
Proposed law could change criminal penalties for Arizona speeders
Editorial: School zone rules refresher for back-to-school
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries