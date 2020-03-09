Letter: No speed limit
Editor: Wow! Is it true? NO CRIMINAL PENALITIES FOR SPEEEDING, just a $15 fine for using too much gas. This is just too good to be true. Sen. David Gowan of Sierra Vista, where they apparently do not have speeders, they just have gas wasters, missed so much in his new Senate bill, like removing all stop signs, traffic lights, crosswalks and any accidents caused by someone backing out of a parking spot. The person backing out would be at fault for going too slow. Since laws cannot be selectively enforced, that means in a school zone posted at 25 MPH, you could go 44 MPH and just get a ticket for using too much gas and your insurance company would never know. This would apply to not only school zones, but hospitals, parking lots and your kid-friendly neighborhoods. Please tell all pedestrians and bikers to watch out. I do not believe that a police officer would pull anyone over for speeding just to issue a citation for $15. All speed signs would need to be changed. School zones to 5 mph, city streets to 10 mph, highways to 45 mph and, at $15 per citation, it would take about 35 years to pay for all the new signs.
Darrell Anderson
Prescott
