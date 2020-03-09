Granite Mountain School pushes STEAM education program

At Granite Mountain School in Prescott, fifth- and sixth graders are all getting to be real-life explorers thanks to the school’s accredited STEAM program, one that highlights science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics with hands-on enrichment linked to core curriculum courses.

Principal Teresa Bruso shared at the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board meeting last Tuesday how the school started with STEAM Wednesdays. That then grew into project-based, integrated time that includes a STEAM teacher coordinator Emma Gifford working with her colleagues on projects that are linked to real-world problems, she said. The school, too, is converting a second of its library into a “Makerspace” where students can use specialized computer technology to design and build all kinds of things, she said.

Along the lines of hands-on learning, Bruso said the school, too, has a partnership with the Highland Center for the Arts where students are creating an outdoor learning environment with irrigation. The school also just celebrated the opening of a brand new, age-suitable playground that is part of offering students time outside to play and recreate without being tied to a formal sports program.

Over the last two years, Bruso said, the school has retained its state B rating score. But faculty and staff are not resting on their laurels, she said. The goal for the coming year is to have 75 percent of the student population score at proficiency or higher on the AZMerit tests in English and language arts and mathematics.

Assistant Superintendent Mardi Read commended Bruso and her staff for utilizing data from both standardized state tests and in-classroom testing to figure out how to close the gaps.

Read admired how Bruso and the staff have integrated interventions for students who need some extra attention.

Read teased Bruso that she is clearly pushing to see the school’s grade score escalate to the highest level.

“That’s what we’re all shooting for,” Bruso acknowledged.

The Governing Board also agreed to the administration’s decision to utilize results-based funding linked to Abia Judd Elementary’s performance in the top 13 percent of all schools a year ago to hire additional school resources. The state is providing an additional $101,648 that the school will use to hire four remainder-of-the-year paraprofessionals to work in classrooms to reinforce lessons for students who do not qualify for special education. Dollars were also utilized to hire a kindergarten teacher to adjust for large class sizes in that grade this year. Remaining dollars will be put into the district’s savings for use in the fiscal 2021 school year.

The district also agreed to use two Yavapai College federal work study students as part-time reading tutors in the elementary schools. The college pays the students for this work.

