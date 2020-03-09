Gosar quarantine continues; no local coronavirus cases reported

Related Story Arizona can expect to have thousands, if not tens of thousands, of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health official: Coronavirus cases to increase in Arizona

PHOENIX — Yavapai County Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett said on Monday, March 9, that Yavapai County “still has a grand total of zero cases” of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Beyond U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar self-quarantining due to exposure in Washington, D.C. to someone who did test positive for the virus, Everett said he does not recommend quarantines for those who might have had contact with Gosar because he has not tested positive for the virus. If, however, someone does develop respiratory symptoms, Everett said they should certainly consult with their physicians.

Everett said he expects Gosar’s quarantine will be lifted in the next few days. Everett did not know whether Gosar was in residence in Prescott or at a second home in Arizona.

According to Ben Goldey, media spokesman for Gosar, the congressman “is doing very well, continues to be asymptomatic and has been working throughout the day.” When asked, the spokesman did not confirm where Gosar was quarantining himself.

Any positive tests for coronavirus in Yavapai County must be reported to Everett’s office. Those tests are then forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

In Arizona, Everett said there have been two confirmed cases, with three presumptive cases from Pinal County still pending results.

Precaution-wise, Everett said the standard protocols apply, particularly regular handwashing, and the CDC has advised seniors to avoid traveling on planes if it can be avoided to “keep chances [of spreading the virus] down.”

“There’s a lot of concerned people out there, but no serious cases,” Everett said.

Concerns about the coronavirus have affected the stock market. Speaking about the issue on Monday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said he’s not worried that a stock market in disarray will undermine his call for lawmakers to approve a new tax cut.

“(The coronavirus) is, of course, affecting the economy,’’ Ducey continued. “There’s no doubt about it.’’

But the governor said the state is in far better financial condition now than it has been in years. He also cited the $1 billion available in the state’s “rainy day fund,’’ about 8 percent of his proposed $12.3 billion spending plan for the coming year.

The governor’s comments came during a staged event at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix to urge Arizonans to respond to questions that start going out this week from the U.S. Census. Most of the questions for Ducey, however, were about the outbreak of the virus.

The governor brushed aside comments by President Trump who called some of the outbreak numbers and death rates “fake.’’

“I’m going to be held accountable for the communication of what’s happening in Arizona,’’ he said.

“We’re focused on what the facts are,’’ Ducey continued. “And that’s what we’re communicating.’’

Anyway, the governor suggested that Trump’s comments may not matter as long as the administration is focused on the problem.

“I just spent 90 minutes (on the phone) with the vice president and the world’s top medical experts,’’ he said.

“I have their direct phone numbers,’’ he said. “And they’re all-in on this.’’

And what of the economy?

“My concern’s for public health,’’ he said. “Stock markets go up and down.’’

But a decline in the stock market would directly affect state tax revenues as investors not only have no capital gains to report but actually book their losses against other income.

Then there are concerns about how a wider virus outbreak might affect travel plans.

All this comes as Ducey and Republican legislative leaders are engaged in closed-door negotiations to come up with a spending and tax-cut plan. Still, the governor acknowledged the potential economic impact of the virus.

“We are factoring that in to our decision making, of course,’’ he said. “We are going to put forward a responsible budget.’’

Ducey said lawmakers — the ones who have voted for deeper tax cuts — know his position.

“I send a message every year when I release my budget,’’ he said of his $12.3 billion spending plan and tax cut for military pensions. “That’s the budget I want to pass.’’

Still, he acknowledged that doesn’t mean he will get his way.

“We’ll have the appropriate to and fro and back and forth discussion and debate,’’ he said. “And of course we’ll be factoring in the situation of what’s happening in the economy.’’

