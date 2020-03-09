OFFERS
All About Pets: Consistency is key in training

BoJay loves being at his post at the front window, but this can lead to barking if something interesting passes by. (Christy Powers/Courtesy)

BoJay loves being at his post at the front window, but this can lead to barking if something interesting passes by. (Christy Powers/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Christy Powers, All About Pets Columnist
Originally Published: March 9, 2020 7:45 p.m.

Lots of wonderful comments from readers regarding last week’s column. Wanted you to know that Lacy is doing beautifully. Trying to keep her calm and comfortable while keeping her brother entertained has been a bit of a challenge.

It is a beautiful day today and we should be outside jumping through hoops and doing obedience training. Instead, we are inside watching Lacy so that she does not lick her stitches. We all hate the head cone but when I leave the house or cannot watch her, she has it on. She can be very sneaky.

Wanted to write a bit about consistency. Consistency in training, expected behaviors and routines are so very important. Naturally, we want and need to be flexible, but certain habits and behaviors need to be on some sort of schedule.

Consistent behavior on our part is essential. What time do we feed them? What time do we walk and what is their routine for going outside? But focusing on food for a minute, we should feed them about the same time every day, twice a day naturally. At our house, at 4:30 p.m., Lacy announces that it is time for our walk. After the walk, they eat. After that, it is my time to watch the news and eat my own dinner. And then they demand their Kong.

Vitally important as we head into the season of warmer weather are those water dishes. Before beginning to prepare their meals, the food and water dishes need to be well-rinsed and water dishes filled with fresh water. None of us like to drink out of dirty glasses. By keeping this schedule, we know that they have fresh water available all the time. With the nicer weather, they will be spending more time outside and they need fresh water in thoroughly cleaned bowls out there also. Regularly running our pets food and water dishes through the dishwasher is always a good plan.

Speaking of routines, it amazes me — my guys go out about 8:30 for their last outdoor break before we go to bed. It is incredible that these guys can go all night, normally, until we get up in the morning. Particularly with my aging girl, how she manages to go all night is beyond my comprehension. But if a special urge emerges, they certainly let me know right away.

Begging is a habit that we either tolerate or do not allow. When in my kitchen, begging is tolerated. But during my mealtime, there is no begging. That is why their mealtime comes before mine. Begging at the table is a habit that, if tolerated, can be very annoying, and embarrassing if you have company. It is best never to allow it.

Barking is a behavior where consistency is vitally important. We do not want to totally wipe out this behavior. It could be a lifesaver, for them or for us. A couple of barks are allowed, but then — the no-bark command is given. The rolled up newspaper is always handy if the behavior continues beyond what is allowed. As stated before, one does not hit the dog with the newspaper, but slaps it against the wall or ones leg to get their attention. As they look at you upon hearing the noise, they immediately hear — Good, No Bark! This really works!

Whether we allow our guys on the furniture is a decision we must make when these pups first enter our household. If we allow them on the furniture, they will always want to get up there next to us. We can set rules as to which furniture is allowed and we can insist that they stay on the towel we have in place. They need to learn these restrictions early and we need to be consistent.

Consistency is key!

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.

