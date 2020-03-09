$1,000 reward offered for info on suspect who fired gun into Camp Verde home

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is asking for your help in finding the suspect or suspects who fired a gun into a home in Camp Verde on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.



Around 5:16 a.m. on that day, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 4000 block of East Canyon Drive in Camp Verde.

There were several residents inside and sleeping at the time of the shooting, including small children, the marshal’s office added.

The unknown suspect or suspects shot several rounds at the homefrom what is believed to be a vehicle passing by, the marshal’s office stated. The marshal’s office says it recovered at least one bullet inside the residence during its investigation.



Marshal’s office deputies say they believe the vehicle is a gray sedan or possibly a loud, grumbling truck.

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office urges residents in the area to review any video-recording systems for the reported date and time.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case could earn a $1,000 reward.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Information provided by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.