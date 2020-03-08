OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 08
Witucki: Getting set to say 'so long' to the sign

The historic Prescott Valley motel sign is coming down soon. (Courier, file)

The historic Prescott Valley motel sign is coming down soon. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: March 8, 2020 6:47 p.m.

I’m relatively new to the Prescott area, so I’m still learning about the region’s past. From the Museum of Indigenous People to the Sharlot Hall Museum and even Whiskey Row, it’s hard to escape all of the history that surrounds us. But it seems we are about to lose a small piece of that history — albeit a more modern one.

As of Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2020, the neon “Prescott Valley Motel” sign was still standing. But within the next few days, crews will likely take it down. We don’t have an exact date yet, but we know it’s quickly approaching.

For decades, the tall sign has stood next to Highway 69 as visitors began to drive in to the region. Designed in a futuristic and “atomic age” style, a closer look at the sign reveals an American flag and a silhouette of a cowboy on a horse. While obviously showing its age, the sign’s longevity has made it a landmark for Prescott Valley.

The land the sign is on has been purchased by Circle K, who apparently wanted to keep it standing. You may remember the idea of re-designing the sign to advertise Circle K. It would have altered the sign significantly, but at least the sign would have still been there.

But that plan was not to be. As Circle K wrote in a statement, “It later became clear that the sign did not meet the city code and could not be modified to comply, so it had to be taken down.”

Problems with “structural integrity” seem to be what ultimately led to the decision. Many years of standing through the sunshine and snowstorms can take its toll. You can imagine the troubles that would arise if the sign were to fall down on someone’s car, and you can imagine who could potentially be held liable.

While safety is certainly a valid concern, I can’t help but feel sad that it has come to this. The sign may not be nearly as historic as some of our other local treasures, but unlike the exhibits in a museum, many of us lived through this history. I’m sure many locals drove past the sign every day for years. Many visitors from Phoenix probably can recall seeing the sign and maybe even staying at the motel (which is already gone). Unlike other places where we can only imagine what it was like to live there, this sign was a part of our own daily lives. We were there.

Things must change, even in a historic town like this. Luckily we have some photos, and most important, we have our own memories. Again, our area has many other treasures that are not so easily disposed of, and at times like this, we should be very thankful for them.

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.

