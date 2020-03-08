'Walk With Me' event coming to Mortimer Farms
MATFORCE invites the public to Mortimer Farms on Saturday, March 28, for a free, family-friendly event called Walk With Me, Be Drug Free.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m., with an easy 1-mile walk around the farm at about 10:15 a.m. Other attractions include fun children’s activities, face-painting, child-safe equipment to play on, barn animals to pet and hot chocolate.
“This is my favorite MATFORCE event of the year,” said Sheila Polk, Yavapai County Attorney and Chair of MATFORCE. “We get full use of all the fun things to do at Mortimer Farms. Every year, we see more kids coming out with parents, their Bigs or guardians to engage in healthy fun while celebrating being drug-free.”
Merilee Fowler, director of MATFORCE, encourages everyone to come out to this annual event.
“My 6-year old granddaughter looks forward to this event every year,” Fowler said. “She keeps asking me, ‘Grandma, when is Walk With Me, Be Drug-Free?’ It warms my heart just to hear her ask!”
The event is free and no registration is necessary. Mortimer Farms is located at 12907 Highway 169 in Dewey.
“I really hope to see a good crowd there this year,” Polk said. “I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday morning than outside with kids engaged in physical activity and having a great time.”
For more information, call MATFORCE at 928-708-0100.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Attorneys Office.
