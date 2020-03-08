Rep. Gosar under self-quarantine at home over coronavirus fears

PRESCOTT — Congressman Paul Gosar announced Sunday, March 8, 2020 that he is quarantining himself at home after he came in contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus at a national conservative politics conference in the Washington, D.C., area.

Gosar, a Republican, said that during the annual Conservative Political Action Committee conference in Maryland last month “members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19. I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times.”

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Gosar said neither he nor his staff feel ill.

“I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, nor is any member of my staff. However, in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual,” he said. “Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, I am closing my office in Washington, D.C. for the week and my team will follow the previously approved Tele-commute plan.”

Gosar went on to express confidence in the CDC and the Trump administration’s handing of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“As we learn more about COVID-19, it is imperative to heed the advice and guidance from the CDC and medical professionals,” Gosar said. “President Trump and Vice President Pence have assembled an incredible team and I have been in contact with the CDC and the House Office of Attending Physician.”

Earlier Sunday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he had brief contact with the man at the CPAC and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.

“Keep the person in the hospital in your prayers,” Gosar said in a Tweet Sunday night. “We are in touch with the CDC and the White House. They are doing a great job staying on top of this.”

Gosar, who owns a home in Prescott, represents Arizona’s 4th District, which includes Prescott and most of Yavapai County.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.