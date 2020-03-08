OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 09
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rep. Gosar under self-quarantine at home over coronavirus fears
Local congressman came into contact with someone infected by COVID-19 virus

Congressman Paul Gosar announced Sunday, March 8, 2020 that he is quarantining himself at home after he came in contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus at a national conservative politics conference. (Courier, file)

Congressman Paul Gosar announced Sunday, March 8, 2020 that he is quarantining himself at home after he came in contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus at a national conservative politics conference. (Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 8, 2020 9:55 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, March 8, 2020 10:34 PM

PRESCOTT — Congressman Paul Gosar announced Sunday, March 8, 2020 that he is quarantining himself at home after he came in contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus at a national conservative politics conference in the Washington, D.C., area.

Gosar, a Republican, said that during the annual Conservative Political Action Committee conference in Maryland last month “members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19. I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times.”

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Gosar said neither he nor his staff feel ill.

photo

Rep. Paul Gosar has said that neither he nor his staff have any coronavirus symptoms. (@RepGosar via Twitter)

“I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, nor is any member of my staff. However, in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual,” he said. “Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, I am closing my office in Washington, D.C. for the week and my team will follow the previously approved Tele-commute plan.”

Gosar went on to express confidence in the CDC and the Trump administration’s handing of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“As we learn more about COVID-19, it is imperative to heed the advice and guidance from the CDC and medical professionals,” Gosar said. “President Trump and Vice President Pence have assembled an incredible team and I have been in contact with the CDC and the House Office of Attending Physician.”

photo

In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, rides an escalator before speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. GOP Sen. Cruz said Sunday, March 8, 2020, he will remain at his home in Texas after learning that he shook hands and briefly chatted with a man in suburban Washington who has tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Earlier Sunday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he had brief contact with the man at the CPAC and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.

“Keep the person in the hospital in your prayers,” Gosar said in a Tweet Sunday night. “We are in touch with the CDC and the White House. They are doing a great job staying on top of this.”

Gosar, who owns a home in Prescott, represents Arizona’s 4th District, which includes Prescott and most of Yavapai County.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

by Paul Gosar

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona confirms man in 20s is state's 2nd virus case
Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
Prevention and preparation, not panic, key to managing coronavirus threat, Prescott doctor says
2 Russians flee virus quarantine, in dismay at hospitals
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries