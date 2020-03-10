Prescott City Council to consider archways for Whiskey Row alley

Three months after a colorful new mural was installed to welcome visitors to the Whiskey Row alley, the city will consider putting up archways that will frame the new artwork.

During its regular voting meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, the Prescott City Council will consider the $61,250 purchase of two archway signs for the Gurley and Goodwin ends of the alley that runs behind the historic Whiskey Row. The meeting will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

A city memo explains that enhancement of the downtown alley was underway for much of 2019. “This included cleaning it of trash and grease stains, planning the installation of string lights, a mural, two archways and two neon signs,” states the memo.

In mid-December 2019, a mural was installed near the Gurley Street end of the alley, depicting the word “Prescott,” with each letter signifying a different aspect of the community.

In addition, the memo reports that the lighting component is currently in the permitting process for installation.

Now, the two archway signs are up for review and possible purchase.

The memo notes that the city earlier went out for bid for the archway signs but received no bids. In that situation, the city procurement code allows the city to go to a sole source. The city reportedly approached a local vendor, Work of Arc Fabrication LLC, to do the work.

The memo notes that $40,000 of the $61,250 cost would come from the city’s bed tax (generated through a tax on customers in hotels and other short-term rentals), while $21,500 is available in the streets fund.

In other action, the council will:

• Consider allocating as much as $1.8 million from the city’s open space fund to go toward the purchase and preservation of scenic land in the Granite Dells area.

• Hear a presentation from consultant Jim Robb regarding economic development services, as well as a $52,000 contract for services.

• Conduct a closed-door executive session at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, to discuss several matters, including: the negotiations for purchase of open space in and around the Granite Dells; the Arizona Eco Development project; a proposed Willow Creek Road development agreement; and IRS 115 trust funds.