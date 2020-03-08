OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 09
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Parents sue after daughters’ bodies switched after car crash

CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 8, 2020 11:55 p.m.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The parents of two teenagers killed in a car crash are suing the Florida Highway Patrol and others, claiming the bodies of their daughters were misidentified and switched.

The lawsuits follow a July 29 crash in the Pensacola area involving four friends. Two of them were killed: Deleigha “Leigha” Gibson, 18, and Samara Cooks, 15.

Despite their age difference and different physical characteristics, according the lawsuits their identities were switched. One was also an organ donor and the other was not, leading to a mix-up in harvesting organs, according to the lawsuits.

Deleigha’s father, Demetrius Gibson, said it’s been hard for the family to deal with not only the car crash but also the problem in identifying the bodies.

“Basically, we were heartbroken about that. We are just trying to get everything right and give her a proper burial,” he said in an interview Friday.

The lawsuits seek unspecified damages from the FHP, several Escambia County officials and two funeral homes. FHP did not immediately return a request for comment Friday. The funeral homes declined comment.

There were four teenagers in the car that night. The parents said they were known as the “Four Amigos” and spent many hours together. Their car veered out of control about 1:30 a.m. on July 29, hit a utility pole and then skidded into trees. Two of them died.

The mother of Samara Cooks, Renada Cooks, said she traveled from her Atlanta home to verify her daughter’s remains. What she found shocked her as well as Gibson’s mother, Tammy.

“I walked in to see my daughter, and I saw Tammy’s daughter. Precious moments were taken away from us that we deserved to have,” she said.

According to the lawsuits, the local medical examiner released the wrong bodies to the wrong funeral homes, which embalmed the wrong bodies without authorization.

One of the teenagers, Gibson, had signed up to be an organ donor in the case of her death. Instead, authorities apparently harvested organs from Cooks, who had not given consent.

The lawsuit also said that when Cooks’ mother brought clothes to one of the funeral homes, the funeral home staff told her “that she needed even larger clothes because they would not fit Samara Cooks.”

That was because the body in the funeral home was that of Deleigha Gibson.

The lawsuits were filed by the Gibson and Cooks families in Escambia County Circuit Court. Both demand a jury trial. No trial date has been scheduled.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tourist's parents file lawsuit in Grand Canyon copter crash
Editorial: Give teens keys - to safe driving
Obituaries
Obituary: Delores Jones
Tween to teen, right before my eyes.
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries