New Granite Mountain School playground puts focus on the 'need' to move

Prescott fifth- and sixth graders were out spinning, sliding and climbing this week on new playground equipment that was installed recently at Granite Mountain School.

Was it fun? Sure.

But it turns out that the play break was also crucial to the learning power of the 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds who attend the school.

“Research shows that play is fundamental to brain development,” said Teresa Bruso, principal at Granite Mountain School.

Ever since Granite Mountain transitioned to a fifth-and sixth-grade school five years ago (from its previous middle-school focus), Bruso said she has seen a need for more playground equipment.

Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) Superintendent Joe Howard agreed, pointing out that when the school district restructured five years ago and converted the Granite Mountain campus into a fifth-and-sixth-grade school, the need became apparent — “especially for the fifth graders.”

But even for older students, Howard said the concept of playing during a recess break is important.

“Kids need to get out and move,” he said.

After being in the works for several years, the new Granite Mountain playground — complete with slides, climbing ropes, spinning seats and a deep bed of protective wood chips to cushion falls — was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting event Friday morning, March 6.

The event attracted officials from the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, the City of Prescott and Yavapai County.

NECESSITY OR NICETY?

According to a study by Education World, an ongoing emphasis by many schools on improving test scores had led to a widespread abandonment of “recess” times.

But in response to the question, “Recess: Necessity or Nicety?” Education World found that a growing number of educators believed that setting aside a time to play and relax was important to students’ ability to learn effectively — even in the middle grades.

One of the surveyed educators told Education World: “Middle school kids need to have unwinding and reflecting time just as adults do.”

Among the conclusions of the study was that because middle-school -age children are learning to socialize as adolescents, they need to try out various roles in safe environments such as schools.

Also, noting that students are growing at different rates and are at various levels of development physically, mentally, and emotionally, the study stated: “They need to be able to try out their skills and their muscles and use their energy.”

BENEFITS OF ACTIVITY

Leslie Horton, director of Yavapai County Community Health Services, sees the issue both from the standpoint of a health educator and as a parent.

“Oh absolutely, I see the value and importance of physical activity for our children,” Horton said, noting that her son, a sixth grader at Granite Mountain, has been looking forward to the opening of the playground there.

Among the benefits: Counteracting the hours of inactivity in classrooms or in front of computer screens.

“They sit in the school all day and are expected to be attentive and listening,” Horton said. “But children were made to move and play.”

Although Granite Mountain already has plenty of opportunities for basketball, soccer, and other field games, Horton said, “I’m thrilled they’re putting this playground together and opening it up for children for more opportunity to be active.”

The break for physical activity will “lend to their ability to sit still and listen and have capacity to learn because they got their blood pumping during their recess time,” Horton said. “It’s a great thing.”

Along with helping the students to be more attentive, the opportunity to bask in the sunshine has health benefits of its own.

“Vitamin D comes from sunlight,” Horton said, adding that the fresh air is also good for a child’s brain, development and immune system.

“Getting outdoors and getting sunlight is a great way to keep healthy,” she said.

STUDENT ENTHUSIASM

Based on the uproarious cheers during Friday’s ribbon-cutting event, it was obvious that Granite Mountain’s student body of about 560 also was also happy to see the playground come to fruition.

After getting careful instructions from Assistant Principal Nancy Hellewell about how to safely use the playground, a group of sixth graders took the opportunity to try out the equipment.

Fresh from a whirl on the spinning-seat feature, Faith Skurja was a bit dizzy but said she planned to try the feature again. “It’s fun,” she said.

The “bannister slide” feature, which emulates sliding down a staircase bannister, got a similar thumbs-up from sixth grader Jamis Evensen.

The playground, which is located near the Granite Mountain School parking lot on a previously landscaped area, came in at a cost of about $60,000, Bruso said.

The cost was covered through a combination of the school’s PTO (Parent Teacher Organization), the PUSD Education Foundation and tax-credit funds.

