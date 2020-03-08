OFFERS
NBA Roundup: Davis, James help Lakers end Clippers' 6-game winning streak
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Los Angeles center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Los Angeles center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 8, 2020 3:41 p.m.

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 112-103 on Sunday, snapping their Staples Center co-tenant's six-game winning streak.

Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the Lakers won their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games. They pulled away in the second half after the Clippers' smothering defense helped them lead most of the first two quarters.

The Lakers recently clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2013, and it's possible they could meet the Clippers in the postseason. The crowd made it feel like a playoff atmosphere, with a strong contingent of raucous Lakers fans on hand for what was a Clippers' home game. They chanted "MVP! MVP!" when James completed a 3-point play that tied the Lakers' largest lead of 12 points with 40 seconds to play.

Paul George scored 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Montrezl Harrell had 20 for the Clippers. They lost to the Lakers for the first time in three games this season.

PELICANS 120, TIMBERWOLVES 107

MINNEAPOLIS — Jrue Holiday just missed his second triple-double against Minnesota in less than a week, putting up a season-high 37 points and adding nine rebounds and eight assists for New Orleans.

Zion Williamson scored 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, Lonzo Ball had 18 points and eight assists, and Brandon Ingram pitched in 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Pelicans start a four-game trip with the victory.

Malik Beasley had 21 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota.

NETS 110, BULLS 107

NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat Chicago, a day after the Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson.

Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn directed the Nets to their second straight victory. The team said Saturday morning that the team and Atkinson "mutually agreed to part ways."

Otto Porter Jr. led the Bulls with 23 points.

