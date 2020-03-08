Letter: Prescott values

Editor: I am perplexed. Hal Bray, in his letter “Not what it seems,” of March 3 in The Daily Courier, makes me wonder what Prescott “values, beliefs and culture” mean to him.

I’m not a member of Prescott Indivisible. Yet, I feel it’s important that it is acknowledged that many Prescottonians don’t share the narrow perspective held by Mr. Bray.

Many of us did not vote for President Trump. We support values and beliefs in a culture that wants tax money to be spent on improving public schools; we want strong water conservation policies; we want the Granite Dells to be protected from unsustainable development; we expect public servants to address the threat of climate change to our environment.

In other words, we want an inclusive Prescott culture that has values and beliefs so that our community’s compelling issues are decided for the betterment of all.

Sorry, Mr. Bray. The status quo you believe is the only way to support and claim credibility in this wonderful city is an argument that is flawed and divisive.

Janice Tyson

Prescott