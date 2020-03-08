OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 08
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Booker, Rubio help Suns race past Giannis-less Bucks
NBA

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (Matt York/AP)

THERESA SMITH Associated Press
Originally Published: March 8, 2020 6:32 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, March 8, 2020 8:06 PM

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 20 of his 36 points in Phoenix's 47-point first quarter and the Suns beat the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks 140-131 on Sunday night,

The Bucks played without MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a minor knee sprain. Injured Friday night in a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers, he'll also sit out Monday night at Denver.

Ricky Rubio had a triple-double for the Suns with 25 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds, becoming the first Suns player since Steve Nash on March 30, 2005, with at least a dozen points, assists and rebounds.

“It is an honor for me,’’ Rubio said of being in the same statistical realm of Nash, a player he has long admired.

Aron Baynes added 24 points, and Mikal Bridges had 21.

Khris Middleton scored 39 points for Milwaukee. Former Suns guard Eric Bledsoe had 28.

“It is hard to win three quarters and lose a game by nine,’’ Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Still, it was a huge hole. They did a lot of things well.’’

After the Bucks cut their deficit to eight points, Baynes threw down a dunk, banked in a layup and nailed a 3-pointer. Milwaukee rallied to close with within six, 134-128, and the Suns finished it off at the free-throw line.

“I just thought we executed; didn’t panic,’’ Suns coach Monty Williams said. “And that’s what you have to do against a team that maybe is the favorite to win a title.’’

On the heels of Baynes’ unprecedented 9-of-14 3-point night against Portland, the Suns made eight of their first 10 and 9 of 14 overall to take a 19-point lead with their biggest quarter of the season.

“Tough first quarter for us,’’ Budenholzer said. “Phoenix’s aggressiveness on both end of the court put them in a position where they could maintain a lead and take it home. ‘’

Booker was 7 of 8 from the field, going 4-for-4 on 3-pointers, in the quarter. He finished 13 of 17 from the field, 4 of 6 on 3s, made 6 of 7 free throws and had eight assists.

“It’s the highest form of respect for me,’’ Booker said of the box-and-one defense the Bucks attempted. He credited his teammates with foiling it, as six Suns players scored in double figures.

“You could just tell right from the start of the game,’’ Booker said. “The energy, the aura around the locker room and the passion everyone showed. Even when we were up a lot, we are playing the right way, and when they make a run, we are playing the right way.’’

SALUTE TO WOMEN

Booker addressed the fans before the game, accompanied by Mercury stars Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smuth, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

FAN WINS

A fan swished a half-court shot and won a Kia.

TIP-INS

Bucks: George Hill returned after a groin injury. He played 16 minutes and scored two points.

Suns: C Deandre Ayton was sidelined by a left ankle sprain. F Cameron Johnson was not with the team, due to an illness.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Portland on Tuesday night.

Bucks: At Denver on Monday night.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks over Booker-led Suns 129-108
Oubre, Booker help Suns stun Bucks
Crawford’s last-second shot lifts Suns past Bucks, 116-114
Booker, Oubre carry Suns past Timberwolves 125-109
Middleton scores 40 points, Bucks beat Suns in OT
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries