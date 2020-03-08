Around the Bluhmin' Town: Hoping everyone embraced Leap Day 2020

How was your Leap Day? We all had the pleasure of having another day added to the calendar, which only happens once every four years. Folklore and superstitions abound around Leap Day, ever since Julius Caesar introduced it more than 2,000 years ago.

I have a lady friend named, Monica, who proposed to her boyfriend on the last Leap Day, four years ago. Cheekily, he not only said “no” but gifted her with 12 pairs of gloves, which is an old Irish tradition. It seems if a woman was “turned down” and humiliated, the least the man could do was gift a new pair of gloves for each month of a year to hide the “shame and embarrassment” of the lady not wearing an engagement or wedding ring. My friend Monica didn’t find the “glove gesture” very funny.

Did you know there is a town in Michigan called “Hell?” (I know this is a family paper, but I am not making this up). Every Leap Year on Feb. 29, 29 lucky couples get married (for free) in Hell’s tiny chapel. As the minister likes to say, “When you get married in Hell, there is nowhere to go but up.” Amen. There are some weird Leap Day traditions around the world.

Some countries like Greece claim it is “very bad luck” to enter into any kind of contractual agreement on Leap Day. Do not sign business contracts! Do not start a new job! Never get married on that day! Oh well, Greece is to “Hell and back from Michigan.”

In Scotland, it is considered unlucky to be born on Leap Day. Well, what do they know? According to the Guinness Book of Records, there is a Leap Day World Record Holder of one family producing three consecutive generations born on Feb. 29. Not sure how that was arranged, but the family considers it a “small miracle” and “good luck.”

One lady emailed me to say she just celebrated her 15th birthday, gave birth to her son on her 5th birthday, and although her son is now 40, they have shared 10 birthdays together. And that is why Leap Years are so wild and wonderful!

Leap Day was added to the calendar as a “corrective measure,” because the Earth does not orbit the sun in precisely 365 days. It is more like 365 days, 5 hours and 48 minutes. Pretty clever of this “correction” to be implemented 2,000 years ago! The “extra day” every four years keeps our calendar accurate and synchronized with Earth’s orbit around the sun.

Leap Year is another way of making up for “lost time.” Consider the extra day a gift from the Gods (or Julius Caesar) and the significance of an entire year with 366 days! In one Asian country, during a Leap Year, people try to take off the entire month of February to “reset” their “internal clock,” enjoy a month with “added moments” and not take anything “too seriously.” Which sounds like a great idea.

Leap Year is here! Hope you embraced the extra day.

