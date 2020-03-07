OFFERS
Yavapai softball notches sweep for 12th straight win
NJCAA Roundup

Yavapai Athletics
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 11:15 p.m.

Roughrider baseball also gets sweep to hold 2nd place in ACCAC

SOFTBALL

The No. 14-ranked Roughrider softball team won their 11th and 12th consecutive games Saturday afternoon in a doubleheader sweep over Paradise Valley Community College, 12-8 and 10-2 at Bill Vallely Field in Prescott. The Roughriders are now 21-6 on the year and 15-2 in ACCAC play, good for second place in the league standings. Paradise Valley falls to 2-15 overall and in conference action.

In the opener, YC gave up two runs in the opening frame only to score three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Yavapai scored a single run in the second inning and three in the third inning for a comfortable 7-2 lead. However, Paradise Valley scored six runs in the top of the fourth innings to take the lead. YC scored one run in their half of the fourth to tie the game at eight. The Green and Gold scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Shaylee Alani grand slam. Cassie Elliott held the Pumas scoreless in the final three innings for the victory.

Yavapai had 11 hits on the game including four home runs. Alyssa Carpio was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a double and a homer. Megan Parsley was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Alexis Garayzar was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and a home run. Alexus Garza knocked a long ball for the Riders.

In the nightcap, YC only needed five innings for the lopsided victory. Yavapai scored six unanswered runs in the first two innings. The Pumas scored two in the top of the third and the Roughriders scored the final four runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Kamryn Kamakaiwi got the victory in the circle hurling four innings and striking out five batters.

Offensively, Alexus Garza was 3-for-3 with six RBIs, a double and her second home run of the day. Shaylee Alani was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two doubles.

Weather permitting, YC travels to Scottsdale Community College on Tuesday, March 10 for an afternoon doubleheader. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. On Saturday, March 14, Yavapai plays host to fellow ACCAC DI opponent Eastern Arizona College in a rare 11 a.m. start time.

BASEBALL

For the second Saturday in a row, the Roughrider baseball team came from behind and won a game in extra innings on a walk off single. Saturday afternoon, YC swept a doubleheader over fellow ACCAC DI opponent Pima Community College.

Yavapai won the first game, 8-7 in 8 innings and beat the Aztecs in the nightcap, 8-4 to improve their overall record to 22-3 and 12-2 in ACCAC which is good for second place in the conference standings. Pima falls to 16-7 on the year and 5-7 in league play.

The Aztecs jumped out to a 6-0 lead in their first two at bats in the opening game. YC responded with two runs in the bottom half of the second inning. Both teams swapped runs in the fourth inning. YC scored single runs in the fifth inning, sixth inning and two in the seventh inning to tie the score and send it into extra innings. In the bottom of the eighth, after Willie Cano lined out, Christian Encarnacion-Strand singled and Jake Robson was plunked by a pitch and Matt Novis singled to load the bases for Amari Bartee. On a 1-1 pitch, Bartee singled up the middle for the game winner.

In relief of starting pitcher, Riley Egloff, Taisei Yahiro threw the final two innings for the victory. Egloff threw six solid innings allowing only one earned run with five strikeouts.

Tyler Boggs was 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs batted in. Bartee was 3-for-5 with the game winner and a home run. Willie Cano and Damone Hale each had two hits.

The second game was not as dramatic as the opener but once again the Roughriders had to come from behind for the win. Pima opened the scoring with a lone run in the second inning. YC responded with three runs in the bottom of the second frame. Pima countered with three of their own in the top of the third inning. YC tied the game in the bottom of the fourth and scored four more unanswered runs to secure the victory.

Matt Novis got the victory on the hill throwing 4.2 innings with five strikeouts.

Jake Robson was 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. CJ Valdez and Bartee each had two hits.

Weather permitting, YC takes a break from conference play hosting Dawson Community College, Montana on Tuesday, March 10 beginning at 12 p.m. The Roughriders will entertain Eastern Arizona College on Tuesday, March 17 beginning at noon.

— Information provided by Yavapai Athletics

