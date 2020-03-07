OFFERS
Wiederaenders: Politics needs a Cool Hand, macro view

Paul Newman portrayed “Luke” in Cool Hand Luke (1967). (Warner Bros./Courtesy)

Paul Newman portrayed “Luke” in Cool Hand Luke (1967). (Warner Bros./Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 8:57 p.m.

When it comes to doing “the people’s business,” state lawmakers appear to have the best of intentions but the macro view of the situation appears lacking.

“What we have here is a failure to communicate.” Yes, that is a line from one of my favorite movies, “Cool Hand Luke” (1967), starring Paul Newman; however, it fits this situation.

Assuming the best, at the root of the Legislature’s efforts to make it harder for people to change state law or the Arizona Constitution — through ballot measures — are two things: a dislike of outsourced initiatives and the State of Maricopa.

The first was easily seen when California billionaire Tom Steyer backed Proposition 127, which would have increased the state’s renewable portfolio standards. Simply put, utilities would have been required to reach a minimum amount of electricity from renewable energy sources. (Think: solar). It was rejected by voters because they would have shouldered the costs.

My dislike for this (and when supporters of legalizing marijuana, years ago too, were funded from outside the state) is they are not grassroots movements. Sure, some Arizonans may have been involved, but the cash came from elsewhere. It becomes outsiders telling us what we’re going to do.

With the other — the State of Maricopa — I am referring to the county where the most people live in this state. It has the most people of politics, money and power.

The latest in this whole initiative process of change (HCR 2039) was advanced out of the House on March 4. Proposed by Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, it would require that signatures on initiative petitions must be gathered in each of the state’s 30 legislative districts, and one-thirtieth of the mandatory total would need to come from each district.

Currently, those proposing initiatives can gather all the necessary signatures in a single county, or even in a single district. Finchem said that favors those individuals and groups who do not have broad support — and broad organizations — but instead can simply “hire paid circulators to stand outside of football stadiums and car lots and grocery stores to gather signatures.”

Let’s be clear: that ignores those of us in rural areas. So, I get it, and I support fair and equal representation.

At the same time, it does make me wonder if we’re getting a little too far afield from the intent of our government.

If I don’t have money, I can’t run for office. If I don’t like the system or a law, I will have to get signatures from all 30 legislative districts in the state — not a simple or cheap effort. It is the haves versus the have-nots.

Years ago, recall of elected officials was all the rage, I seem to remember. Now, a recall and a ballot initiative are practically impossible on the schedule of when you take out the papers and when the petitions are due, based on the number of valid signatures you must submit.

Ours has become a government of the rich. Sure we vote, but factors that are inherent in the system keep us from getting things done.

Take for example House Bill 2036, the Courier’s #StopFentanylNow mandatory sentencing bill for drug dealers; also known as the Bundrick-Morales Stop Fentanyl legislation, named for two Prescott Valley victims of illicit fentanyl.

“Witnesses” told the House Judiciary Committee anything they wanted, and we could not rebuff it. Heck, even some of what committee members said was not true.

Another example is campaigning. A wannabe who runs for office can say anything, even if it is not true. That leaves the other candidate to clean up the mess, redirecting people back to the truth.

That happened, for instance, when Caleb Soptelean ran in 2000 for the Legislature in our District 1 against Linda Binder. Soptelean used his Clean Elections money to pay for a hit-piece mailer containing lies about Binder. She barely outdistanced him at the polls.

Folks, in praise, criticism or out of need, when was the last time you spoke with an elected official?

We are not the democracy or republic we are supposed to be, and that comes from the multi-edged sword’s failure to communicate.

(Who was the person who spoke those words from Cool Hand Luke? The prison warden. And, Paul Newman’s character? He died bucking the system. Think about it.)

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

