Spending $1.8M on Granite Dells preservation up for consideration by Prescott council

Even as state Rep. Noel Campbell awaits word on his bill seeking $5.3 million to go toward preserving a parcel of scenic Granite Dells land, the Prescott City Council is poised to consider putting in $1.8 million of its own.

Campbell said Thursday, March 5, that he has yet to hear the fate of his bid to get a state allocation to go toward purchase and preservation of more than 300 acres of prime Granite Dells land.

Although the bill (HB 2284) earlier got positive reviews from two key House committees, Campbell has noted that the final decision would be made during the ongoing budget negotiations among legislators.

Campbell said he has asked for an update, but he has not yet heard whether the bill will proceed, and he believes a decision has yet to be made.

“I’m using as many avenues as I can,” the Prescott Republican said, noting that he has also looked into possible use of the State Heritage Fund, which is slated to get a $10 million allocation this year. But that allocation, too, is still being discussed, he said.

POSSIBLE CITY ACTION

Campbell’s bill could get a boost from an action that the Prescott City Council will consider at its regular voting meeting on Tuesday, March 10.

The meeting agenda includes an item for “potential allocation of open space funds in an amount not to exceed $1.8 million for property in and around the Granite Dells and in support of HB 2284.”

The city memo states that the request for the item came from City Council members Cathey Rusing and Phil Goode — both of whom have voiced support for Campbell’s bill.

Goode said Friday afternoon that he supports the city allocation because it would show the state that Prescott is serious about the preservation of the Granite Dells land.

Noting that it is difficult to commit money to something that has not yet been confirmed on the state’s side, Goode said the city action would be valuable because it would show the legislature that Prescott “has some skin the game.”

MAYOR’S SUPPORT

The allocation of city money also has the support of Mayor Greg Mengarelli, who, along with longtime Councilman Steve Blair, sent a letter to Campbell on Feb. 27, stating their support.

“We want to express our support for your legislation — HB 2284 — which would provide a much needed $5.3 million from the state to acquire land in the Dells to be held as open space in perpetuity,” the letter stated.

It adds that the City Council would consider allocating money from its open space fund, which contains $1.77 million, on March 10, after which “we are hopeful that we will be writing to you again with the City Council’s support both in word and with city funding.”

Mengarelli said Friday that he sees the Granite Dells preservation as an appropriate use for the open space money, although he said he would prefer the amount be $1.5 million rather than $1.8 million, which would leave some money in the account for future purchases of easements.

NOT AED LAND

Officials have stressed that the parcel in question does not include the Arizona Eco Development (AED) land that surrounds the iconic Point of Rocks. Negotiations for preservation of that land is separate from the regional park discussion, they say.

The bill seeks $5.3 million to be appropriated from the state to the Arizona State Parks Board, which in turn would distribute the money to the City of Prescott to buy property to establish a regional park in Yavapai County.

The city would ultimately own the land.

Supporters have described the sought-after parcel as owned by a conservation-minded property owner who is not seeking annexation into the city.

Campbell noted this past week that he has encountered some resistance from legislators about the plan to allocate money that would be turned over to a municipality.

To counter that, Campbell said, “Anything the city does (toward allocating money) is helpful.”

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes added that he sees the state allocation as an investment that would end up benefiting both the local community and the state.

“Eco-tourism is a very important component, not just locally, but statewide,” Baynes said.

Noting that the state has a 5.6% sales tax, Baynes said, “As we create visitation to this park, the state benefits too.”

Since the city has committed to managing the regional park, Baynes said, the bill is seeking a “one-time investment” from the state.

The parcel, which consists of just over 300 acres, would be added to the city’s existing preserved holdings in the Granite Dells of about 1,900 acres, Baynes said.