Rants & Raves: March 8, 2020

The article titled: “Our police – the Gestapo? Hardly!” by Ron Anderson, Courier columnist, who claims he and his friends have seen signs depicting as much at the Prescott courthouse. Don’t think so! What’s he trying to achieve with that article?

I’ve lived long and seen many things. Five years ago I’d have told you with certainty most Americans are fundamentally decent people. Boy was I naïve.

“Media bias” letter (March 7) – You can believe that our liberties are God given; I believe they are the result of men (apologies to women) who implemented ideas for establishing a country that enshrined our liberties in the Constitution.

RE: ‘Spouting’ lies letter – Ellis Island had an immigrant hospital of 300-plus beds for diseased incoming immigrants. My grandmother immigrated with her parents who died from the flu on board the ship. She arrived an orphan. Immigrants DO bring diseases.

The elections “expert” suggesting that the order of candidates on a ballot can create an advantage qualifies for a stint on Comedy Central. The only thing serious about his commentary is the disrespectful, condescending picture of voters!

Peter Funt, in extolling the “virtues” of Joe Biden, neglects to report that Obama has failed to endorse Biden and that speaks volumes. The allegedly corrupt Biden and Obama waited until 1,000 Americans died before they acted against a virus.

Listen to U.S. citizens who live in constant fear on our southern border due to constant cartel usage of their property to transport drugs. There are no roads or barriers or control. No knowledge of the real numbers coming across!

Thanks to Nigel Reynolds for stating in “Oak Flat is a contentious location” what’s at stake at Oak Flat, helping us to realize we cannot let a mining company turn that beauty sculpted over ages into a desolate, black hole.

What is going on with the stock market is reckless and irresponsible as the behavior by greedy brokers, programed buying/selling and big money investors who see the latest virus as an excuse to use fear driving revenue without foundation!

I feel fortunate to be a retired person and also blessed to be a home owner. I have not had an increase in my Social Security in a long time. The majority of my property taxes go to schools. Why?

Once again Tom Cantlon makes a false assumption. Most people will not support health care for all by giving up their private health insurance. Include Cuba and Argentina with Venezuela as socialists pits of misery! Is Cantlon now impressed?

The rant March 1 about voters should decide all tax or fee increases. Yeah, right. Can’t guess how that would turn out. People tend to want all the good stuff without actually having to pay for it.

Thank you, Ron Anderson for pointing out the ignorance of comparing our dedicated, hard-working police officers to Nazi Germany Gestapo. How sadly ridiculous this is. The stupidity of my fellow man never fails to disappoint.

Seems rather silly of The Nature Conservancy to say they are trying to conserve the Verde River flow and in the same article say they are replanting cottonwood trees along the river for habitat. (Highest water-use tree there is.)

It seems Arizona is out to make as much money as possible telling the public they need the state issued “Travel ID” to travel on an airplane. Few news releases or articles tell you a U.S. passport works just fine!

Why does the state Legislature tell local governmental agencies what laws they can or cannot have, but they themselves cannot come up with a statewide water policy?

Mr. Bray: Prescott Indivisible resists the things that Donald Trump is doing to tear down our American values of liberty and justice for all. Trump has consistently attacked our environment, our healthcare, our education, and our immigrants! Resist and persist!

Kudos to Hal Bray for telling the truth about the Indivisible organization. Actions speak. I challenge them to clean up a homeless camp, volunteer for veterans or help immigrants come legally and get off the corner with their hate signs.

The coronavirus is proof that the US needs to bring back manufacturing from China. We could be self-sufficient if we had never sent our manufacturing supply chain over seas.

Comparing Nancy Scharf’s letter to Hal Bray’s letter reveals an interesting contrast. Why is Bray so angry? Perhaps Bray could attend a Prescott Indivisible meeting himself, though he might be disappointed if he is looking for hate.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, speeding remains the No. 1 factor in more than 25% of fatal accidents each year, making it the leading cause of fatal accidents across the nation.

National Indivisible a “non-partisan organization”? Not hardly. From their website: Brought together by a practical guide to resist the Trump agenda. Members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda. Fight for progressive policies.