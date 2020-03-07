Police candidates could see relaxed rules for past marijuana use

Arizona’s law enforcement regulatory board will soon consider whether or not to revise its current drug standards in regard to marijuana use among those seeking to become officers in the state.

As the legal medical and recreational use of marijuana has increased throughout the U.S., it has become increasingly difficult for Arizona law enforcement agencies to find applicants who meet the minimum drug history requirements set by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST).

The AZPOST was created in 1968 as a regulatory body in the state when it comes to minimum peace officer selection, recruitment, retention and training requirements.

In regard to marijuana usage, those applying to be peace officers of any kind in the state must not have a history of the following:

• Having used the substance in any form within 3 years of being hired;

• Having used the substance more than 20 times in their lifetimes; and,

• Having used the substance more than five times since turning 21 years old.

Anything under these thresholds is considered “experimentation” by the board, and is admissible under the current standards.

In the board’s January meeting, they were presented results of a survey issued to Arizona law enforcement agency heads and Arizona State University students studying criminal justice.

The survey asked what these populations thought about the current drug standards.

A significant finding was that about half of the agency heads thought the current standards for experimentation of marijuana that was used legally (with medical card or in a state where legal) are too harsh.

Agency heads were also about 25% less supportive of keeping the same strict standards regarding marijuana experimentation in general as they were when the survey was issued in 2013.

With this in mind, the board’s executive director, Matt Giordano, said he’s fashioned some possible changes for the board to consider at its March 18 meeting. He did not, however, share the specifics of his planned proposal.

“There’s definitely a need to reexamine our minimum drug standards for pre-employment applicants,” Giordano said. “I think societies have shifted and I think the community’s opinion about pre-employment drug use, specifically regarding marijuana, has changed.”

That shift in sentiment has been made clear by voter-approved measures throughout the country.

To shortly review that locally and in the Southwest, medical marijuana use in Arizona was legalized by way of Proposition 203 in 2010 with a medical marijuana card. Arizona voters then nearly passed an initiative in 2016 to approve recreational use of the substance.

Most neighboring states have successfully taken this latter measure in the past decade, including California, Nevada and Colorado.

“That causes us problems, because young men and women who take part in statewide legalized marijuana in other states sometimes don’t have any inclination that it might prohibit them from becoming a peace officer in the state of Arizona in the future,” Giordano said.

Bruce French, a community service officer who handles much of the recruitment and pre-employment background check for the Prescott Valley Police Department, said past drug use is a significant barrier for many wishing to pursue a law enforcement career in Arizona.

Some applicants try to fib their way through this portion of the application, he said, but rarely get away with it since they’re all required to take a polygraph test.

“A lot of them do underreport their usage,” French said. “It’s mostly marijuana.”

While some may argue that it is good that officers are required to have a squeaky clean background when it comes to marijuana use (legal or not), French said larger law enforcement agencies in cities such as Phoenix or Tucson have been faced with recruitment issues partly because of this reason.

“I retired from Phoenix Police Department and still stay in contact with them,” French said. “They are having issues getting the numbers that they need.”