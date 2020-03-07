OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 08
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Police candidates could see relaxed rules for past marijuana use
Rules for prior drug use under review by Arizona law enforcement board because of changes in societal norms, legalization

A man wishing to work as an officer for the Prescott Valley Police Department takes the agency’s written exam at the department’s station on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

A man wishing to work as an officer for the Prescott Valley Police Department takes the agency’s written exam at the department’s station on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 9:56 p.m.

Arizona’s law enforcement regulatory board will soon consider whether or not to revise its current drug standards in regard to marijuana use among those seeking to become officers in the state.

As the legal medical and recreational use of marijuana has increased throughout the U.S., it has become increasingly difficult for Arizona law enforcement agencies to find applicants who meet the minimum drug history requirements set by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST).

The AZPOST was created in 1968 as a regulatory body in the state when it comes to minimum peace officer selection, recruitment, retention and training requirements.

In regard to marijuana usage, those applying to be peace officers of any kind in the state must not have a history of the following:

• Having used the substance in any form within 3 years of being hired;

• Having used the substance more than 20 times in their lifetimes; and,

• Having used the substance more than five times since turning 21 years old.

Anything under these thresholds is considered “experimentation” by the board, and is admissible under the current standards.

In the board’s January meeting, they were presented results of a survey issued to Arizona law enforcement agency heads and Arizona State University students studying criminal justice.

The survey asked what these populations thought about the current drug standards.

A significant finding was that about half of the agency heads thought the current standards for experimentation of marijuana that was used legally (with medical card or in a state where legal) are too harsh.

Agency heads were also about 25% less supportive of keeping the same strict standards regarding marijuana experimentation in general as they were when the survey was issued in 2013.

With this in mind, the board’s executive director, Matt Giordano, said he’s fashioned some possible changes for the board to consider at its March 18 meeting. He did not, however, share the specifics of his planned proposal.

“There’s definitely a need to reexamine our minimum drug standards for pre-employment applicants,” Giordano said. “I think societies have shifted and I think the community’s opinion about pre-employment drug use, specifically regarding marijuana, has changed.”

That shift in sentiment has been made clear by voter-approved measures throughout the country.

To shortly review that locally and in the Southwest, medical marijuana use in Arizona was legalized by way of Proposition 203 in 2010 with a medical marijuana card. Arizona voters then nearly passed an initiative in 2016 to approve recreational use of the substance.

Most neighboring states have successfully taken this latter measure in the past decade, including California, Nevada and Colorado.

“That causes us problems, because young men and women who take part in statewide legalized marijuana in other states sometimes don’t have any inclination that it might prohibit them from becoming a peace officer in the state of Arizona in the future,” Giordano said.

Bruce French, a community service officer who handles much of the recruitment and pre-employment background check for the Prescott Valley Police Department, said past drug use is a significant barrier for many wishing to pursue a law enforcement career in Arizona.

Some applicants try to fib their way through this portion of the application, he said, but rarely get away with it since they’re all required to take a polygraph test.

“A lot of them do underreport their usage,” French said. “It’s mostly marijuana.”

While some may argue that it is good that officers are required to have a squeaky clean background when it comes to marijuana use (legal or not), French said larger law enforcement agencies in cities such as Phoenix or Tucson have been faced with recruitment issues partly because of this reason.

“I retired from Phoenix Police Department and still stay in contact with them,” French said. “They are having issues getting the numbers that they need.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

As California legalizes pot, laws collide at US checkpoints
Yavapai Regional Medical Center board takes stand against recreational pot
Letter: Marijuana safer than booze, tobacco
Kingman drug investigation involving strip club turns up marijuana, weapons, dead alligator
Court: No blocking marijuana sales
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries