Piacenza: Evolution versus revolution

Recently, one of the premier business innovators of the 20th century, Jack Welch, passed away. Welch was sometimes known as “Neutron Jack” for his method of regularly evaluating performance and then firing the lower 10% of all employees and managers. That’s a radical approach to implementing immediate change!

But Welch was also known for creating Crotonville, a highly sought-after educational institution for rising executives, and for making training in the Six Sigma methodology a kind of company religion. Six Sigma was designed to improve both productivity and quality by providing high-level statistical tools, basic quality control tools and, perhaps most notably, a rigorous “change management” technique.

For all his seemingly mechanistic (some would even say inhumane) approaches to managing human resources and work habits, Welch recognized that, when trying to implement change, people need to be educated and informed and there are aspects of human nature that simply can’t be ignored. A successful change process is one that directly accounts for some basic realities of human behavior.

Change Principle #1: Most people not only don’t like change, their first instinct is to resist it.

Principle #2: Trying to impose a change without getting the buy-in of those who will be most impacted is doomed to failure.

Principle #3: A significant change of any kind must be “sold”: the benefits to both the organization at large and impacted individuals must be clearly and repeatedly communicated. Change agents should be able to quickly and accurately encapsulate these benefits in a two-minute “elevator speech.”

Another principle of change well-known in the field of business strategic planning is something known as “the burning platform.” This analogy is drawn from the oil industry’s ocean-based drilling platforms. When something goes radically wrong aboard a platform and workers are warned to take action to protect themselves, they often don’t do so until flames are actually visible and threatening. Only then will they take the radical step of jumping off the platform. The moral: sometimes only a big, dramatic outside factor can make people willingly accept radical change.

As I consider the 2020 presidential race, I believe there are some things to be learned from these examples of how to motivate and manage change. The 2020 race appears to be breaking down into a head-to-head competition between two contradicting philosophies. One embraces a gradual transformation that builds on things as they are to make a new and improved vision a reality. The other is perhaps short on patience, but long on zeal for a total transformation now.



Interestingly, these contrary approaches can be found on both sides of the political aisle: both Sanders and Trump represent swift and radical change in the methods and institutions of government. On the other hand, a Republican like Mitt Romney is probably better aligned with moderate Democrat Amy Klobachar, an advocate for building on rather than scrapping existing structures, than he is with either Sanders or Trump.

Bottom line, the electorate are the people most directly affected by changes in how our city, state or country is governed.

As in business, even the best new system or product won’t be embraced without a process of education and motivation to accept it.

Unfortunately, both sides are known to cry wolf about possible “burning platforms” of either economic/social disaster or deep state conspiracies. I believe we should neither swallow these incendiary reasons for change without close examination nor stubbornly resist anything new. What we do need to do is to listen for the clearest and most truthful articulation of how a change in leadership will benefit us as individuals and as a country.