Obituary: Maureen Ellen Minardi

Maureen Ellen Minardi, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in London, England in 1945 and married her beloved husband, Jim, in England 1962. Maureen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

She is survived by her sons, James and Stephen Minardi; daughter, Deanne and husband (Keith) Nelson and sister Josie Carmen; her grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Amanda, Caitlin, Christopher, Tia, Alicia and Daniel and her great-grandchildren, Natalie and Lilliana, Teagan, Wyatt, Logan, and Elijah.

Maureen was devoted to her family and friends. Her compassionate nature towards others and quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was dearly loved and will live forever in our hearts.

Maureen spent her last 13 years living in the Good Samaritan Society, Prescott Village and so, we ask that any charitable donations be sent there in her memory. Address 1030 Scott Drive, Prescott AZ 86301.

A celebration of her life will be at the same address on March 17, 2020, at 9:30 am. Her final resting place will be at Prescott National Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her husband Jim.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.

