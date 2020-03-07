Obituary: Mary Margaret Spencer
Mary Margaret Spencer was born November 23, 1946 in Evergreen Park, Ill. and passed away surrounded by loving family and friends on March 2, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, located at 303 So. Cortez Street, in Prescott. A Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Catherine Leboure Catholic Church, located at 2062 AZ-89 in Chino Valley, Arizona. Interment will be held at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Evergreen Park, Ill. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, March 11, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Information provided by survivors.
