Obituary: Lozier William ‘Butch’ Phillips

Lozier William “Butch” Phillips passed away at the age of 69. Butch is survived by his children, Georgia Vigil (Jeremiah) of Surprise, Ariz. and Will Phillips (Sara) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother Herman “Chuck” Inman (Patti) of Downingtown, Penn.; 3 granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Butch is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Phillips (Tussing) of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; mother, Laura Minter of Cottonwood, Ariz.; father Lozier Phillips of Montery, Tenn.; brothers, Roy Minter and Clifford Minter of Ariz.

Butch was born on September 5, 1950 in Monterey, Tenn. to Lozier and Laura Phillips. Butch served his country in the Army as a helicopter repairman and worked for many years for the City of Prescott.

A Military Honors Ceremony is scheduled for March 16th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at the National Cemetery 500 Highway 89 North, in Prescott.

In Lieu Flowers please send donations in honor of Butch to; Homes for our Troops, 6 Main St. Taunton, MA 02780.

Information provided by survivors.