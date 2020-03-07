Obituary: Lillian A. Busby

Lillian A. Busby danced her way into heaven March 3, 2020.

She was born Lillian A. Evens to Seborn and Lillian Evans on 04-13-1926, in Prescott, Arizona. Her father and mother moved their family of seven children to Mobile, Alabama, where she met and married Eugene Busby in Mobile on March 9, 1942. They moved to Prescott with their children in 1960.

She passed away at the Westfield Care Home with her daughters and family by her side. Lillian is survived by her son, Richard (Dick) Busby (Marilyn) of South Dakota; three daughters, Sue Marsh (Bob), Linda Tripp (Jim) of the Prescott area and Vickey Jean Morgan of Mississippi; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Busby of Prescott Valley; her grandchildren, Tim Glover (Bridget) and Michelle Kraushaar (Brian), Michelle Garman (Greg), Jason Morgan (Dee), Kim Richardson (Brad), Becky Passmore (Revel), John Busby, Stephanie Sherman (Don) and Melissa Brinckman (Greg), Jamie Busby, Kenton Eugene Busby, Douglas Busby, Nicholas Evans (Lauren), Becky Sheffield and Angla Roy; 25 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, (to be born in March, 2020). Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Busby of 49 years in 1989; both her parents, Seborn and Lillian Evans; her brother and 6 sisters and her son, Jerry Busby; daughter, Carolyn Glover and her granddaughter, Tammie Hoffman. Her love for her family, sewing, cooking and crafts and working was the highlight of her day. Her favorite statement was “If I can make someone laugh every day I have done my job”. She retired at the age of 89 from Costco. She sold real estate in Prescott for several years and worked in different jobs while raising her children. Her work was very important to her. She loves to volunteer with her daughter Sue at Four County Conference on Disabilities, where she was known to everyone as grandma.

She worked with Eugene while he owned Busby Construction Company in Prescott. She and Eugene love to travel and went to many different areas. After his death she traveled and worked with her sister Betty in Yellowstone Parks and other areas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Smoki Museum, 147 No. Arizona St. in Prescott on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 12: 30 till 3:00 p.m. Please join our family for this event. Stories about Lillian will be enjoyed along with some of her favorite treats.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Westfield Care Home, Verde View Apartments, Prescott Valley Police and Fire department, her longtime friend, Virginia Becker. YRMC, Dr. Dora Sherman, Maggie’s Hospice Program and so many more. In Lieu of flowers please donate in her name to Maggie’s Hospice, or your favorite non-profit charity.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.