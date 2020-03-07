Obituary: Laura Harms Murphy
Laura Harms Murphy died on February 17, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in Grafton, Wisconsin on June 12, 1920. She met her future husband “Mike” while attending the University of Wisconsin in Madison. They later married and had three children. In 1978, after Mike’s retirement from IBM, Mike and Laura moved to Prescott, Arizona.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Peggy. She is survived by her sons, Michael and Timothy. Private graveside Memorial Services will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton, Wisconsin. Heritage Memory Mortuary provided local arrangements.
Information provided by survivors.
