Sat, March 07
Obituary: Kevin Mark Nordstrom

Kevin Mark Nordstrom

Kevin Mark Nordstrom

Originally Published: March 7, 2020 8:13 p.m.

In Loving, Loving Memory Kevin Mark Nordstrom July 18, 1956 to March 5, 2020 Kevin Mark Nordstrom, 63, passed away on March 5th, 2020 in Prescott.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Nordstrom, mother-in-law, Eva Marie Martinez, brother-in-Law, Jeff Burns, nephew, Colt Amberg, brothers, Tad and wife Julie Nordstrom and Bruce Nordstrom, sister, Jacqueline Nordstrom and Aunt Ruby Brull.

Kevin was born in Duluth Minnesota in 1956.

He was a Navy Veteran and retired from the Federal Government in 2009. Kevin loved riding his Harley and walking his two rescue dogs while visiting with the neighbors which became friends.

Kevin met his wife Robin eleven years ago and was married for ten happy years. His family and friends paid this tribute to him: Kevin was truly a kind, loving and giving man.

He had a great sense of humor and honesty... he was a beautifully unique human being and will be so very missed.

A Special Thank you and Appreciation: Dear friends, David and Louise Witty, The Owners and Staff of Radio Design Labs, Dr. Purush and Dr. Gerges for their genuine concern, compassion and medical care. The staff at YRMC-West.

Information provided by survivors.

