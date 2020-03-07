Obituary: JoAnn Reeser
JoAnn Reeser, 86, from Prescott Valley, Arizona, born to John and Louise, (Bentley) Herndon on April 16, 1933 in Marshall, Missouri, passed away on March 3, 2020 in Prescott Valley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Merle Reeser on June 17, 2019.
She is survived by a sister, Melba Fuerst of Dewey and two daughters, Brenda and Gail Reeser of Prescott Valley; two grandchildren, Dwaine and Robin of Raleigh, No. Carolina and one great-grandson, Zane, whom she met and adored this past Summer.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane in Dewey, Arizona. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
