Obituary: Charles Terrance Moore (Charlie T)

Charles Terrance Moore (Charlie T), 82, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Terry is survived by his wife, Patricia Louise and three step-children, Deborah, Robert and Christine and three nephews, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Terry and Pat owned the Willow Creek Restaurant for 21 years. They loved to greet, feed and enjoy the company of their guests. Folks came in as customers and left as family.

A Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Prescott Life Church, 2200 No. Hwy SR89, in Prescott, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.

Information provided by survivors.