Obituary: Bonnie Jeanne Siegfried

Bonnie Jeanne Siegfried of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 90 surrounded by family. She was born February 7, 1930 in North Platte, Nebraska.

Bonnie moved to Prescott in 1972 with her husband M. Dale “Sieg” Siegfried, who preceded her in death and her 3 children. She worked for the Prescott V.A. for many years and after retirement she and “Sieg” traveled the country in their RV. Bonnie also enjoyed bass fishing and painting. Bonnie is survived by her 3 children, Mark Siegfried, Tammy Kuhack and Lori Dahl (Gary). She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Brendan Dahl, Shayna Kuhack and Emma Dahl.

A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Heritage Mortuary Chapel in Prescott, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Information provided by survivors.

