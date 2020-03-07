Obituary: Bertha Lea Tina Felder

Bertha Lea Tina Felder earned her wings on February 29, 2020. She left behind two sisters, Kimberly Whitehill and Bobbie Balak-Freitas; one son, Michael Felder; two daughters, Chelsea Allen and Trisha Felder; one grandson, Aiden Allen; a nephew and a niece, Coby Balak and Merisa Balak and many friends.

She brought us love and compassion, happiness and laughter, kindness and generosity, strength and courage.

She showed us it was okay to be afraid, but to continue to fight. She was many things, a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, an aunt, a confidant and a friend.

