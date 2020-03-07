Mayor Mengarelli visits the Prescott Fire Center; highlights need for preparation, gift of center being local

Mayor Greg Mengarelli visited the Prescott Fire Center on Friday, March 6, in preparation for the coming fire season to highlight what the facility represents to the Quad Cities.

The Prescott Fire Center is a national service that provides resources to areas from Yuma to Casa Grande in southern Arizona all the way up to Las Vegas and southern Utah.

Mengarelli explained that, historically, the Prescott Fire Center has been a crucial service to the quad-city area.

“We’ve had a few fires that were close to our city that really required a quick response, particularly from the aircraft that they house here, and really saved our city a few different times,” Mengarelli said. “So, we are grateful for this kind of facility being so close.”

The Indian Fire in May 2002 and the Yarnell Fire in 2013 were two major, local fires that served as reminders of how important it is to be prepared for the worst when getting close to the fire season.

The Indian Fire started about four miles south of Prescott and burned across Highway 89; more than 1,300 acres were burned, including five homes, and more than 3,000 people were evacuated. The Yarnell Fire started in late June 2013 and, on June 30, it claimed the lives of 19 of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. It torched more than 120 homes in Yarnell and Peeples Valley, west of Prescott, and it grew to 8,400 acres before firefighters contained it 10 days later.

RESOURCES

Deputy Firestaff Officer Aaron Hulburd, who oversees the operations at the Prescott Fire Center, explained that the facility at the Prescott Airport benefits from an ideal combination of location and firefighting resources.

“We have the Prescott Air Tanker Base. We have Prescott Hotshots and a Helitack crew. Also, we have a National Fire Cache that’s housed here,” Hulburd said. “Here, we are able to house a lot of our resources at the Prescott Fire Center, and obviously we are able to coordinate with the Prescott Airport.

“We work directly with the City of Prescott and the Prescott Fire Department for our response on fires including all of our aviation assets, our air tankers, our helicopters and a lot of our smaller fixed-wing aircraft that respond to incidents.”

According to Prescott National Forest Fire Chief Jeff Andrews, it is too soon to tell if there will be fire restrictions implemented this year because moisture patterns can change fast.

“In terms of moisture, we’re looking pretty good, close to average or above average at some of the sites that we monitor,” Andrews said. “Of course, the wind is going to blow as it always does in the springtime here. We’ll see what type of moisture is associated with some of these patterns that we get into the spring, and we’ll make those assessments as we move further into the year.”

PREPARE

Andrews said that even though the Prescott Fire Center seems quiet now, that could all change in the coming months.

“We’re constantly evaluating the conditions out in the forest and we’re communicating with our partners and adjoining agencies,” Andrews said. “We’ll ramp up our coordination. We have weekly calls throughout the fire season, usually starting in early April or mid-April.”

Yavapai County officials recommend that everyone prepare for wildfires by putting together a to-go kit with food, water, medicine and personal needs. They also encourage people to stay informed through radio, news and online sources for updates.

Additionally, creating 30 feet of defensible space around your house is vital; this involves trimming bushes and brush, and mowing grasses. For more information, visit azdefensiblespace.com.