Letter: Time change
Editor:
Regarding your article in Saturday’s paper, “Sun shines later except in Arizona, as daylight savings time returns,” the Uniform Time Act went into effect in 1967 and it was the only time Arizona did recognize DST. That year the legislature did not enact the exemption statute for it. In 1968, the legislature had enacted the exemption statute.
It was bad for drive-in theaters as they could not start until 8 p.m. or later. There were a lot of complaints about that. Plus, the last thing we needed in the summer was another hour of heat. Time zones themselves were not established until the middle of the 19th century. Before then every town could have a different time.
As noted in the article, which I saw as a digital subscriber, the Navajo Nation does honor DST but that is because most of its business is done with New Mexico.
One easy way to remember the time difference is Arizona is, basically, on Pacific Time during DST. We are the same time as the Pacific Coast most of the year. Arizona has nothing against time change as we honor Leap Year, but that is only once every four years not twice in one year.
Richard Moore
Yuma
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Editorial cartoon (1) : March 1, 2020
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- 84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages door of business
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 1, 2020
- Power outage impacts 1,400 APS customers in Prescott
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: