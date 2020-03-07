Letter: Time change

Editor:

Regarding your article in Saturday’s paper, “Sun shines later except in Arizona, as daylight savings time returns,” the Uniform Time Act went into effect in 1967 and it was the only time Arizona did recognize DST. That year the legislature did not enact the exemption statute for it. In 1968, the legislature had enacted the exemption statute.

It was bad for drive-in theaters as they could not start until 8 p.m. or later. There were a lot of complaints about that. Plus, the last thing we needed in the summer was another hour of heat. Time zones themselves were not established until the middle of the 19th century. Before then every town could have a different time.

As noted in the article, which I saw as a digital subscriber, the Navajo Nation does honor DST but that is because most of its business is done with New Mexico.

One easy way to remember the time difference is Arizona is, basically, on Pacific Time during DST. We are the same time as the Pacific Coast most of the year. Arizona has nothing against time change as we honor Leap Year, but that is only once every four years not twice in one year.

Richard Moore

Yuma